Broadmark Realty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) _ Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $29.9 million in the period.

Broadmark Realty shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.66, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRMK

The Associated Press

