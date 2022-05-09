ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Xperi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Xperi Corp. (XPER) on Monday reported net income of $24.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The provider of chip technology for small electronic devices posted revenue of $257.4 million in the period.

Xperi expects full-year revenue in the range of $910 million to $950 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XPER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XPER

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Yellow Q1 Earnings

Yellow YELL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yellow missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $62.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Nuwellis: Q1 Earnings Insights

Nuwellis NUWE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nuwellis beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.46. Revenue was up $8.00 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: AppLovin Q1 Earnings

AppLovin APP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AppLovin missed estimated earnings by 287.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $21.54 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Innoviz Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Innoviz Technologies INVZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Innoviz Technologies missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Electronic Devices#San Jose#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

Recap: ADMA Biologics Q1 Earnings

ADMA Biologics ADMA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ADMA Biologics missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $13.05 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2022

• Chicago Atlantic Real REFI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Archer Aviation ACHR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $120.00 thousand. • First Industrial Realty...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Where Food Comes From: Q1 Earnings Insights

Where Food Comes From WFCF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 09:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Where Food Comes From beat estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $1.72...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: PDS Biotechnology Q1 Earnings

PDS Biotechnology PDSB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PDS Biotechnology missed estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: ClearPoint Neuro Q1 Earnings

ClearPoint Neuro CLPT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ClearPoint Neuro beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Amdocs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Amdocs DOX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Amdocs beat estimated earnings by 30.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.18. Revenue was up $96.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: AgroFresh Solutions Q1 Earnings

AgroFresh Solutions AGFS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AgroFresh Solutions beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $897.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Cidara Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Cidara Therapeutics CDTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cidara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Performance Food Group Q3 Earnings

Performance Food Group PFGC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Performance Food Group reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51. Revenue was up $5.88 billion from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

FUJIFILM Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

FUJIFILM Holdings FUJIY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 02:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FUJIFILM Holdings beat estimated earnings by 90.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.61. Revenue was down $118.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Artelo Biosciences Q2 Earnings

Artelo Biosciences ARTL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Artelo Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: WAVE Life Sciences Q1 Earnings

WAVE Life Sciences WVE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. WAVE Life Sciences missed estimated earnings by 12.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.55. Revenue was up $1.75 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

OptiNose Earnings Preview

OptiNose OPTN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that OptiNose will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.27. OptiNose bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: PolyPid Q1 Earnings

PolyPid PYPD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PolyPid beat estimated earnings by 1.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.64. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Clearside Biomedical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Clearside Biomedical CLSD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearside Biomedical missed estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $313.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

889K+
Followers
435K+
Post
403M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy