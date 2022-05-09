Xperi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Xperi Corp. (XPER) on Monday reported net income of $24.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The provider of chip technology for small electronic devices posted revenue of $257.4 million in the period.

Xperi expects full-year revenue in the range of $910 million to $950 million.

