3 juveniles arrested in Pueblo carjacking

PUEBLO, Colo. — Three male juveniles have been arrested on multiple charges after a carjacking in Pueblo over the weekend.

At around 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, Pueblo Police responded to the 3200 block of Baystate Avenue on a reported armed carjacking. The victim told dispatchers her car had been stolen by three men with pistols who were wearing masks and hoodies.

While on the way to the scene, on officer observed a car matching the description of the stolen car at Northern Avenue and Berkley Avenue occupied by three men wearing masks. The vehicle refused to stop for police and a short pursuit followed, before police were able to perform a successful Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver.

The three juvenile occupants of the car were taken into custody and positively identified as the carjacking suspects, and a loaded handgun was found in the vehicle. All three juveniles were found to have extensive criminal history and are documented gang members with active restraining orders that prohibit them from possessing firearms.

The three were screened into the Pueblo Youth Center on charges of aggravated robbery, 1st degree motor

vehicle theft, and violation of restraining orders. One suspect had a current felony warrant for weapons charges, another was identified as possessing the gun and was charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The driver was charged with felony eluding.

