ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

3 juveniles arrested in Pueblo carjacking

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2Drf_0fYEaEWq00

PUEBLO, Colo. — Three male juveniles have been arrested on multiple charges after a carjacking in Pueblo over the weekend.

At around 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, Pueblo Police responded to the 3200 block of Baystate Avenue on a reported armed carjacking. The victim told dispatchers her car had been stolen by three men with pistols who were wearing masks and hoodies.

CSPD officer offers courtesy ride, gets punched in face

While on the way to the scene, on officer observed a car matching the description of the stolen car at Northern Avenue and Berkley Avenue occupied by three men wearing masks. The vehicle refused to stop for police and a short pursuit followed, before police were able to perform a successful Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver.

The three juvenile occupants of the car were taken into custody and positively identified as the carjacking suspects, and a loaded handgun was found in the vehicle. All three juveniles were found to have extensive criminal history and are documented gang members with active restraining orders that prohibit them from possessing firearms.

The three were screened into the Pueblo Youth Center on charges of aggravated robbery, 1st degree motor
vehicle theft, and violation of restraining orders. One suspect had a current felony warrant for weapons charges, another was identified as possessing the gun and was charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

The driver was charged with felony eluding.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Victims of double homicide identified by Pueblo Coroner

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the bodies of two men found inside a pick-up truck on Monday. The victims of the double homicide were identified as 17-year-old Joshua Martinez and 26-year-old William Butzin. Both men were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle parked off West Orman Road. Families […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Body found in southwest Pueblo identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has identified the body of a man found on Little Burnt Mill Road early Sunday morning. Deputies responded just before 2:30 a.m. to the area of Little Burnt Mill Road just south of Starlite Drive on Sunday and discovered a man’s body. The victim has been […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Victim in deadly Pueblo shooting identified

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo – The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim killed in a deadly shooting last week. The shooting happened on May 5th on Taylor Avenue, in the area of I-25 and E Nothern Avenue in Pueblo. The County Coroner says 31-year-old Matthew Davis died due to a gunshot wound. Officers believe a […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Suspect arrested after found slumped over in stolen car

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a car has been apprehended after officers found him sitting inside the stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, April 13 at approximately 11:25 a.m., Pueblo police were sent to the 0-100 block of Club Manor Drive, which is near Parker Pools & Spas Inc, on a recovered stolen car. […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Pueblo Police looking for suspect in deadly crash

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s assistance with any information regarding the whereabouts of a driver who left the scene of a deadly car crash. Just before 9 p.m. on Friday, April 1st, Pueblo Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Bonforte Boulevard and Highway […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man shot in the head early Saturday morning in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head early Saturday morning. According to Pueblo police, officers were sent to E 11th Street and N Reading Avenue, which is close to Baca Elementary School, around 12:47 a.m. Saturday after someone heard gunshots near an alley and saw cars leaving the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Homicide investigation underway for body found in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The discovery of a man’s body on the side of a Pueblo road over the weekend will now be investigated as a homicide, according to the Pueblo County Coroner. 46-year-old Fred Joseph Giron was found, April 24, on the side of Little Burnt Mill Road, south of Starlite Drive, early Sunday. The […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Juveniles#Restraining Orders#Firearms#Cspd
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for May 2

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Shaun Seeger-Johnson, 39, is described by the Pueblo Police Department as a white male with a brown hair and green eyes. He is 5’10” and 165 pounds. Seeger-Johnson has a warrant for Dangerous Drugs which includes Possession […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD officer arrested on felony charge

COLORADO SPRINGS — An officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has been arrested on felony stalking charges. CSPD became aware of allegations of criminal activity by an officer on April 28, 2022. An investigation found probable cause to arrest Officer Stephanie Landreneau on a felony stalking charge. Landreneau was arrested Wednesday, May 4 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Man arrested following barricaded standoff in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) reported a man who barricaded himself inside a residence in the 1900-2000 block of Sprague Ave. between Beulah Ave. and Van Buren St. According to the Sergeant of the Community Services Division, Franklyn Ortega, PPD located a man wanted on two felony warrants at around 8 a.m. The […]
PUEBLO, CO
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque family asking for help finding missing daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez was last seen the morning of April 15 near Isleta and Blake. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office original missing person’s flyer said Marquez was possibly with an armed and dangerous individual. Her mother, Ivonne Jaramillo, is worried that person is her daughter’s ex-boyfriend Jonathan Martinez. “I can’t say a lot but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KXRM

May 9 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives. Any information regarding the above fugitives you are asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867). Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up $1,000 in cash.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXRM

Law enforcement recovers $47,000 in stolen property

PIKES PEAK REGION — In response to ongoing vehicle thefts, law enforcement from Pueblo, Pueblo County, Cañon City, Fountain and State Patrol recovered close to $47,000 in stolen property, Wednesday. Four suspects were arrested this week for a number of stolen vehicles. Two female drivers were charged with auto theft and two others were arrested […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy