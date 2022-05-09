Aterian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Aterian, Inc. (ATER) on Monday reported a loss of $42.8 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $41.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $3.99. A year ago, they were trading at $15.28.

