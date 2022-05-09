Brooks: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $2.12 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $28.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers posted revenue of $145.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Brooks expects its per-share earnings to range from 9 cents to 17 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $140 million to $150 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Brooks shares have decreased 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $64.69, a decline of 35% in the last 12 months.

