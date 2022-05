CLEVELAND — If the nice weather this week isn't enough, we have so much good news this week to make you smile. On this week's It's All Good (News!) with Stephanie Haney, we start with a Cleveland home with animal statues galore that you have to see for yourself, move on to a huge success for local Cleveland boxer Montana Love, and celebrate the first-ever upcoming Stark County PRIDE Festival. Lets get into it.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO