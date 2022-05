The Christiansburg Public Works Department will be giving away leaves on Friday, May 20, from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to noon. The giveaways will be at the Public Works Complex at 250 Scattergood Drive. There will be signage in the area directing you to the giveaway location. Come meet some of our Public Works employees and receive free leaves for your garden!

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO