Waitr: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) _ Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) on Monday reported a loss of $77.2 million in its first quarter.

The Lafayette, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The food delivery app company posted revenue of $35 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTRH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTRH