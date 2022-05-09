City of Bend hosting public hearing on Stevens Road Tract

Update: Dave Henslee has cited ORS 30.285 which indemnifies city officials of personal liability and asserts he is currently eligible for office. It is interesting that to note that on page 11-Findings and Recommendations of Case No. 1:19-cv-00296-CL: "Plaintiffs bring the following claims against the defendants: 1. Claims against the City of Klamath Falls, acting on its own and through the Klamath Falls Police Department, for violations of the Plaintiff's Fourteenth Amendment civil rights, including their procedural due process rights, substantive due process rights, and the right to equal protection under the law. 2. Claims for the same violations of the Plaintiff's Fourteenth Amendment civil rights, alleged against the individual defendants."

