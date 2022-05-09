ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Walker denounces Molotov attack on Wis. pro-life office, slams ‘Ralph Northam’ wing of Democrats

By Charles Creitz
foxwilmington.com
 4 days ago

Former Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker denounced the Molotov cocktail attack on a Madison-area pro-life group office, telling Fox News that many Democrats are trending toward the “extreme” abortion policy views of officials like ex-Virginia Gov. Ralph S. Northam. Walker called the attack “outrageous” and claimed current...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 12

Dennis Gravert
4d ago

Where was the outrage from the republicans when the democratic office in Travis County Texas was set on fire? Crickets!! Seems the only time the republicans are outraged is when it's something they are supporting, like abortion bans. Hypocrisy to say the least.

Reply(3)
12
Kathie Udd
4d ago

Walker is not an elected official of ANYTHING, certainly not in Wisconsin. He needs to go away for good already

Reply(5)
9
drydenwire.com

Tiffany Joins Wisconsin Republicans In Letter To DOJ Demanding An Investigation Into Violence Against Pro-Life Organizations

WASHINGTON, DC -- Today, Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) joined Congressman Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05) and their colleagues Congressman Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01), and Congressman Mike Gallagher (WI-08), in sending a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding an investigation into the arson of Wisconsin Family Action’s office in Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin elections commission in GOP crosshairs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All four of the leading Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor want to either abolish or dramatically overhaul the GOP-created bipartisan commission that oversees elections in the state, moves that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers opposes. Tim Michels, a construction company co-owner and the most recent Republican...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

More Wisconsin Republican congressmen want federal investigation into Madison firebombing

(The Center Square) – The calls for a federal investigation into a firebombing at the pro-life office in Madison are growing. Wisconsin’s Republican congressmen Tom Tiffany, Scott Fitzgerald, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil, and Mike Gallagher all signed a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, asking the Department of Justice to get involved in the case.
MADISON, WI
WISN

Wisconsin man charged in Capitol riot

PLOVER, Wis. — A Plover man is facing federal charges for the riot at the Capitol on Jan 6. According to paperwork from the FBI, phone records and photos show Conlin Weyer was at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Jan 6 last year. Weyer is charged with...
PLOVER, WI
captimes.com

State Debate: Gableman must be stopped before he spoils 2022 election, insists two writers

In an opinion piece for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Barry Burden and Trey Grayson write that Michael Gableman's vendetta over the 2020 election must end before he wreaks havoc on the next one. Burden, a professor of political science at the UW-Madison, and Grayson, a Republican and former two-term Kentucky secretary of state, claim that Gableman has made a mockery of the state's legal systems.
MADISON, WI
Urban Milwaukee

What Do Voters Think About Abortion?

The findings of opinion polls on whether or not abortion should be legal have been remarkably stable over the years. This is reflected in the findings of the Marquette poll of Wisconsin voters, which has included a question on abortion eleven times between September 2012 and October 2021. The poll asks the voters to choose one of four answers related to the legality of abortion—whether it should be legal in all cases, legal in most cases, illegal in most cases, or illegal in all cases.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin lawmakers ignoring the will of the people on abortion rights

It is not uncommon for politicians to be accused of being out of touch with their constituents. When a politician votes in a way that those who they represent don’t like, they are accused of ignoring the will of the people. Of course there will always be those who don’t like how those we elect to office vote on issues important to them. And it isn’t practical to poll every voter to determine consensus on every issue before our lawmakers. But there are issues where politicians could benefit from some guidance indicating how voters in their district feel about an issue. Take, for example, the issue of abortion, and whether Roe v Wade should be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. If that were to happen, it would be up to states to determine how abortions should be regulated. In Wisconsin, if no action is taken by lawmakers, the state would be able to enforce the 1849 law that outlaws abortion in nearly all cases, even in cases of rape and incest. Not many people think that is how abortion should be treated. The most recent Marquette University Law School poll finds 60% believe that abortion should be legal in most or all cases. Only 13% favor an across-the-board ban on abortions. No question, if preserving abortion rights was put to a referendum, it would pass overwhelmingly. So when it comes to Wisconsin, will lawmakers ignore the will of the people and let the current law stand? Wouldn’t that make them clearly out of touch with the will of the voters?
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Evers’ plan to remove Guard from veterans home questioned

MADISON — There’s finger pointing and some unanswered questions about why Wisconsin’s National Guard troops are leaving the Veterans Home at Union Grove. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter Tuesday asking why the governor is sending the troops home when there continues to be a critical need for frontline workers at the facility.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Wisconsin Republicans question governor's plan to remove National Guard from veterans home

(The Center Square) – There’s finger pointing and some unanswered questions about why Wisconsin’s National Guard troops are leaving the Veterans Home at Union Grove. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter Tuesday asking why the governor is sending the troops home when there continues to be a critical need for frontline workers at the facility.
WISCONSIN STATE
maciverinstitute.com

Terror Comes to Madison (Again)

Dan O’Donnell on the firebombing of Wisconsin Family Action and the stunningly impotent response to it from the Madison Police Department and state leaders. A Molotov cocktail thrown through a window accompanied by an ominous warning graffitied on the side of the building: “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.” Two days later, a claim of responsibility from a group promising more violence across the country if its demands aren’t met.
MADISON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Jefferson County residents included in suit filed to disqualify Johnson, Fitzgerald, Tiffany from running in November

Ten Wisconsin plaintiffs, including two from Jefferson County, have filed a civil rights lawsuit in the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin seeking a declaratory judgement to disqualify U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald as candidates running for public office. All three...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Judge finds settlement provision in Legislature’s lame-duck legislation unconstitutional

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A judge has decided that provisions in contentious Wisconsin lame-duck legislation that gives the Republican-controlled Legislature the power to approve or reject the attorney general’s settlement proposals are unconstitutional. Republican lawmakers passed requirements during a lame-duck session in 2018 that require Democratic Attorney General Josh...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

DNR update to logging rules raises alarms for activists

An update to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rules that guide logging on public lands has raised concerns among activists that the department will allow more trees to be cut down and harm the state’s northern forests. The DNR’s Forestry Best Management Practices Advisory Committee is working to...
VILAS COUNTY, WI

