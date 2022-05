In March of 2022, nurse RaDonda Vaught was convicted of giving a 75-year-old woman a fatal dose of the wrong medication. The former Nashville, Tennessee, health care worker stood before a judge this week for her sentencing. Vaught faced a possible six years behind bars, but in a stunning twist, the victim’s family asked the judge to show mercy. Vaught wept openly as she heard words of compassion and forgiveness. She apologized to the victim’s family for the first time.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO