ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Girl’s Win Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament Golf Title

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRCmn_0fYEYSdW00

(Creston) Atlantic captured the Hawkeye Ten Conference Girl’s Golf Tournament Title by a tie-breaker over Creston on Monday at the Crestomoor Golf Course in Creston. Both teams shot 429.

“It’s been a while since we won a conference tournament championship and we’re glad to take the title back to Atlantic,” said Atlantic Head Coach Kathy Hobson. “I was telling a couple of the girl’s the last time we played here we tied, and lost the tie-breaker that year. I am excited for the girls.”

Creston senior Maria Groumoutis won the individual title with a 46-46-(92). “My round was all over the place today, and I was getting a little scared, but I told myself every hole is a new hole, and forgot about my bad holes, and focused on the one at hand.”

Atlantic was led by a 4th place finish from Belle Berg with a 98. Abby Smith shot 106 to place 9th. Other Atlantic scores included Lexi Noelck 112, Reagan Leonard 113, Abby Muller 120, and Nissa Molgaard 123.

Video interviews with Atlantic Head Coach Kathy Hobson, players Belle Berg, and Abby Smith, and Creston senior Maria Groumoutis are posted below.

Team Standings:

1. Atlantic, 429 (tie-breaker)

2. Creston, 429

3. Saint Albert, 441

4. Shenandoah, 446

5. Denison-Schleswig, 459

6. Red Oak, 460

7. Clarinda, 463

8. Harlan, 464

9. Glenwood, 486

10. Lewis Central, 571

Individuals:

1. Maria Groumoutis, Creston, 92

2. Adelia Lydon, Red Oak, 95

3. Mikaela Downing, 97

4. Belle Berg, Atlantic, 98

5. Faith Weber, Glenwood, 99

6. Morgan McCargill, Shenandoah, 99

7. Lily Krohn, Saint Albert, 104

8. Tatum Watkins, Clarinda, 105

9. Abby Smith, Atlantic, 106

10. Brynn Knaus, Red Oak, 107

11. Elizabeth Ayala, Denison-Schleswig, 109

12. Lainey Sheffield, Saint Albert, 109

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Sectional Golf Tournaments take place Wednesday

(Area) The first round of the boys golf postseason gets started on Wednesday. The top two teams and top two individuals not on a qualifying team from each sectional tournament site advance to districts. If a host school is in the top two then a third team will also qualify. District tournaments will be held on Monday, May 16th.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, IA
City
Harlan, IA
City
Shenandoah, IA
Atlantic, IA
Sports
City
Glenwood, IA
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Clarinda, IA
City
Hawkeye, IA
Creston, IA
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Class 1A Region 2 and Region 3 Tennis Results

(Atlantic) Sam Tidgren of Kuemper and Lanee Olsen of Lewis Central qualified for the Class 1A Girls State Tennis Tournament at the Region 2 postseason meet at Atlantic on Wednesday. Tidgren defeated Olsen in a battle, 2/6, 7/6 (6), 1-0, (8). In doubles, Landry Miller and Allison Narmi of St....
ATLANTIC, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abby Smith
York News-Times

Milford wins Southern Nebraska league golf title

CLAY CENTER-The Milford Eagles won the delayed Southern Nebraska Conference golf championship on Friday in Clay Center. The meet was originally scheduled for Thursday, but weather pushed the players back one day. Milford finished with a team score of 344, while Sandy Creek, Heartland and Thayer Central all came in...
MILFORD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball Game rosters announced

NORFOLK, Neb. – Northeast Community College announced the rosters for this year's Northeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball Games on Wednesday. The games are scheduled for June 3 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk, Nebraska with the girls’ game beginning at 6 p.m. and the boys game following at 8 p.m.
NORFOLK, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy