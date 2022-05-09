Atlantic Girl’s Win Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament Golf Title

(Creston) Atlantic captured the Hawkeye Ten Conference Girl’s Golf Tournament Title by a tie-breaker over Creston on Monday at the Crestomoor Golf Course in Creston. Both teams shot 429.

“It’s been a while since we won a conference tournament championship and we’re glad to take the title back to Atlantic,” said Atlantic Head Coach Kathy Hobson. “I was telling a couple of the girl’s the last time we played here we tied, and lost the tie-breaker that year. I am excited for the girls.”

Creston senior Maria Groumoutis won the individual title with a 46-46-(92). “My round was all over the place today, and I was getting a little scared, but I told myself every hole is a new hole, and forgot about my bad holes, and focused on the one at hand.”

Atlantic was led by a 4th place finish from Belle Berg with a 98. Abby Smith shot 106 to place 9th. Other Atlantic scores included Lexi Noelck 112, Reagan Leonard 113, Abby Muller 120, and Nissa Molgaard 123.

Video interviews with Atlantic Head Coach Kathy Hobson, players Belle Berg, and Abby Smith, and Creston senior Maria Groumoutis are posted below.

Team Standings:

1. Atlantic, 429 (tie-breaker)

2. Creston, 429

3. Saint Albert, 441

4. Shenandoah, 446

5. Denison-Schleswig, 459

6. Red Oak, 460

7. Clarinda, 463

8. Harlan, 464

9. Glenwood, 486

10. Lewis Central, 571

Individuals:

1. Maria Groumoutis, Creston, 92

2. Adelia Lydon, Red Oak, 95

3. Mikaela Downing, 97

4. Belle Berg, Atlantic, 98

5. Faith Weber, Glenwood, 99

6. Morgan McCargill, Shenandoah, 99

7. Lily Krohn, Saint Albert, 104

8. Tatum Watkins, Clarinda, 105

9. Abby Smith, Atlantic, 106

10. Brynn Knaus, Red Oak, 107

11. Elizabeth Ayala, Denison-Schleswig, 109

12. Lainey Sheffield, Saint Albert, 109