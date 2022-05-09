ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

LifeStance Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) on Monday reported a loss of $62.3 million in its first quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The outpatient mental health services provider posted revenue of $203.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFST

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Yellow Q1 Earnings

Yellow YELL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yellow missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $62.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Nuwellis: Q1 Earnings Insights

Nuwellis NUWE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nuwellis beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.46. Revenue was up $8.00 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Innoviz Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Innoviz Technologies INVZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Innoviz Technologies missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Artelo Biosciences Q2 Earnings

Artelo Biosciences ARTL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Artelo Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Mental Health Services#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Lfst#Automated Insights
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $3.5M Of 2 Stocks

Although Dow Jones futures traded sharply lower this morning on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: AppLovin Q1 Earnings

AppLovin APP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AppLovin missed estimated earnings by 287.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $21.54 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: AgroFresh Solutions Q1 Earnings

AgroFresh Solutions AGFS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AgroFresh Solutions beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $897.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Cidara Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Cidara Therapeutics CDTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cidara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was up $4.70 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

Performance Food: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $23.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share. The results met Wall...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: WAVE Life Sciences Q1 Earnings

WAVE Life Sciences WVE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. WAVE Life Sciences missed estimated earnings by 12.73%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.55. Revenue was up $1.75 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: PDS Biotechnology Q1 Earnings

PDS Biotechnology PDSB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PDS Biotechnology missed estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Recap: Smart Sand Q1 Earnings

Smart Sand SND reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Smart Sand beat estimated earnings by 39.13%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was up $14.15 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Clearside Biomedical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Clearside Biomedical CLSD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clearside Biomedical missed estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $313.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

FUJIFILM Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

FUJIFILM Holdings FUJIY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 02:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FUJIFILM Holdings beat estimated earnings by 90.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.61. Revenue was down $118.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Performance Food Group Q3 Earnings

Performance Food Group PFGC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Performance Food Group reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51. Revenue was up $5.88 billion from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Amtech Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Amtech Systems ASYS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Amtech Systems beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $8.79 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Evelo Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Evelo Biosciences EVLO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evelo Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 3.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.56 versus an estimate of $-0.58. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: PolyPid Q1 Earnings

PolyPid PYPD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PolyPid beat estimated earnings by 1.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.64. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Pixelworks: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pixelworks PXLW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pixelworks beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $7.36 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Matinas BioPharma Hldgs's Earnings

Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Matinas BioPharma Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02. Matinas BioPharma Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

888K+
Followers
435K+
Post
403M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy