LifeStance Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) on Monday reported a loss of $62.3 million in its first quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The outpatient mental health services provider posted revenue of $203.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFST