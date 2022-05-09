ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets G Seth Curry recovering from ankle surgery

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle Monday.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery.

The team said Curry is expected to fully recover in time for next season’s training camp.

Curry, 31, played in 19 games (all starts) for Brooklyn this season after being acquired in the February trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.

He averaged 14.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 46.8 percent from 3-point range with the Nets.

Curry owns career averages of 11.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 377 games (199 starts) with eight teams.

–Field Level Media

