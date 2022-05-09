ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams wins NBA Coach of the Year award

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DW8vo_0fYEY18O00
May 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams huddles with his players during a time out against the Dallas Mavericks during game four of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Rob Schumacher/The Republic

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has been named NBA head coach of the year.

Williams led the Suns to the NBA's best record this season at 64-18. He finished second to New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau in last year's voting.

He received 81 of 100 first-place votes this year from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, finishing with 458 points.

Memphis’ Taylor Jenkins was second with 17 first-place votes and 270 points. Miami’s Erik Spoelstra and Boston’s Ime Udoka also received a first-place vote.

Williams, in his third season as Suns head coach, has won the NBCA Coach of the Year award the last two seasons. That honor is awarded by the National Basketball Coaches Association.

MVP: Nuggets center Nikola Jokic to win for second consecutive season

OPINION: All the handwringing over who should have won MVP is raging out of control

Williams joins Cotton Fitzsimmons (1988-89) and Mike D’Antoni (2004-05) as coaches who have won the award with the Suns.

The top-seeded Suns play Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals Tuesday against the fourth-seeded Dallas Mavericks at Footprint Center with the series tied 2-2.

Contributing: Associated Press.

Have an opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams wins NBA Coach of the Year award

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

The Dallas Mavericks Fan That Troubled Chris Paul's Family Was Reportedly Trying To Give Them "Unwanted Hugs"

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Chris Paul’s mom explains interaction with Mavs fan that led to ejection

The details surrounding the interaction between Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul’s mom and wife and Dallas Mavericks fans have been further explained. It’s the Western Conference Semifinals, and the Phoenix Suns lost their second consecutive game in Game 4. The Suns could have wrapped up the series by this point with their initial 2-0 lead, but going 2-2 puts them in a more precarious position.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
State
Texas State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Miami, AZ
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on knee injury after missing Game 4 vs. Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is out for Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors due to his knee injury, but he is keeping a positive mindset amid the latest setback. On Twitter, Morant spoke out about his condition for the first time ever since sustaining the injury in Game 3 last Saturday. He sent out an encouraging tweet, highlighting how he is maintaining his optimism that he can go through it.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Grizzlies teammate has ominous comment about Ja Morant’s injury

Memphis Grizzlies fans cannot be feeling too encouraged by what a Grizzlies teammate had to say about Ja Morant’s injury on Monday. Speaking with reporters ahead of Game 4 of the series, Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. offered an ominous-sounding comment about Morant, who underwent an MRI on Monday. Jackson said that he found out more information about Morant’s injury and that “it’s definitely sad,” per Mark Giannotto of The Commercial Appeal.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Cotton Fitzsimmons
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Mike D'antoni
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Erik Spoelstra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Coach Of#The Dallas Mavericks#American Airlines Center#Memphis#Phoenix Suns Lrb#Nuggets
ESPN

Joel Embiid asks 'what else I have to do' to win MVP, says all energy now focused on 'bigger picture' of helping Philadelphia 76ers win NBA title

MIAMI -- Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid congratulated Nikola Jokic on winning the NBA Most Valuable Player Award for a second straight season, adding Tuesday night that there was "no right or wrong" answer among several deserving candidates. But Embiid also said that, going forward, he'll steer his focus toward...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Draymond honors late friend, former teammate Payne in Game 4

Draymond Green honored his friend and former teammate on one of the biggest stages in the NBA. Ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, the Warriors star forward was seen warming up sporting kicks with the words “Long live 5” and "RIP AP" to pay tribute to the late Adreian Payne, his teammate at Michigan State who was shot and killed in Florida early Monday morning.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

468K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy