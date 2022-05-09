ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comedian celebrates frontline workers, instead of himself, for his birthday

By Kelly Eckerman
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nIZw_0fYEXv0G00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular Kansas City comedian is known for his jokes, but he's also known for his charity work.

Elliott Threatt is turning 60. Instead of celebrating his own milestone, he's celebrating a milestone for frontline workers.

“You know you're old when you're out with your friends, and you fall down, and nobody laughs,” Threatt jokes in one of his recent stand up comedy sets.

Threatt likes to joke about growing old but will tell you he now looks forward to his birthdays.

He marks the day by giving back. This year he’s throwing a party to benefit frontline workers at Synergy Services.

“I don't even think it's important that they know it's my birthday. I just like to see them. Let them know I appreciate them,” Threatt said.

Staff at Synergy are dedicated to helping people in crisis. They operate emergency shelters and offer dozens of other services.

They never close their doors, even during a pandemic.

So instead of a big birthday bash for himself, Threatt wants this party to be for them.

“I'd rather just come in and give out some cake, hamburgers and lemonade and be on my way. It makes you feel good, makes me feel great,” Threatt said.

He still tells jokes for a living, but he's serious about this tradition.

“To take a day to celebrate them and focus solely on them with Elliott's help. It means the world to us, and we're really excited to have LCs out here to have Elliot and his family out here with us. To just have the day to say thank you,” Synergy Services Special Events & Marketing Manager Claire Sundermeyer said.

Last year Threatt threw a pizza party at Hope Faith Homeless Shelter. The year before that, he treated 57 strangers to lunch at Thelma’s Kitchen.

“More importantly, I hope all my friends do it too. It doesn't have to be as big; it just has to be on your birthday. Do something in service of others,” Threatt said.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontline#Birthdays#Birthday Party#Synergy Services
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BBC

Britain's Got Talent star Jonathan Goodwin paralysed

Escapologist Jonathan Goodwin, 42, has been left paralysed after an accident, his fiancée Amanda Abbington has said. The Sherlock actress said he nearly died twice after last year's accident during rehearsals for America's Got Talent: Extreme. She said the stunt ace, who appeared in the 2019 season of Britain's...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
150K+
Post
803M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy