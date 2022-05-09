Comedian celebrates frontline workers, instead of himself, for his birthday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular Kansas City comedian is known for his jokes, but he's also known for his charity work.

Elliott Threatt is turning 60. Instead of celebrating his own milestone, he's celebrating a milestone for frontline workers.

“You know you're old when you're out with your friends, and you fall down, and nobody laughs,” Threatt jokes in one of his recent stand up comedy sets.

Threatt likes to joke about growing old but will tell you he now looks forward to his birthdays.

He marks the day by giving back. This year he’s throwing a party to benefit frontline workers at Synergy Services.

“I don't even think it's important that they know it's my birthday. I just like to see them. Let them know I appreciate them,” Threatt said.

Staff at Synergy are dedicated to helping people in crisis. They operate emergency shelters and offer dozens of other services.

They never close their doors, even during a pandemic.

So instead of a big birthday bash for himself, Threatt wants this party to be for them.

“I'd rather just come in and give out some cake, hamburgers and lemonade and be on my way. It makes you feel good, makes me feel great,” Threatt said.

He still tells jokes for a living, but he's serious about this tradition.

“To take a day to celebrate them and focus solely on them with Elliott's help. It means the world to us, and we're really excited to have LCs out here to have Elliot and his family out here with us. To just have the day to say thank you,” Synergy Services Special Events & Marketing Manager Claire Sundermeyer said.

Last year Threatt threw a pizza party at Hope Faith Homeless Shelter. The year before that, he treated 57 strangers to lunch at Thelma’s Kitchen.

“More importantly, I hope all my friends do it too. It doesn't have to be as big; it just has to be on your birthday. Do something in service of others,” Threatt said.