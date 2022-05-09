ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

178 free smoke alarms installed for Lompoc families

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q18FI_0fYEXim300

Local organizations banded together over the weekend to help install 178 free smoke alarms in the homes of Lompoc community members.

The "Sound the Alarm" initiative, created by the Red Cross, aims to install 50,000 smoke alarms in homes across the county during the spring of 2022.

The Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter teamed up with the Lompoc City Fire Department, Allan Hancock College Fire Academy Cadets and community partners that include Listos California, Lompoc CERT, Foursquare Church Valley of the Flowers United Christ Church.

"Home fires are a constant threat to our community, and our efforts today will make a lasting difference to save lives," Tony Briggs, Regional Executive and Executive Director of the Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter, said on Saturday.

Together, the group installed dozens of smoke detectors across the city.

In total, the Pacific Coast Red Cross has installed more than 8,352 free smoke alarms in homes since the chapter began in Oct. 2014.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
CBS 8

'It's disgusting and it smells' | Rolando Village residents frustrated with homeless

EL CAJON, Calif. — Trash strewn across the sidewalk. Disgusting furniture next to a business. And what appears to be a person urinating in public. A Rolando Village resident sent CBS 8 pictures he’s taken around his neighborhood. He says the homeless situation along El Cajon Boulevard is getting worse and he doubts the county's latest plan to spend millions will fix that.
EL CAJON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Lompoc, CA
Lompoc, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Lompoc, CA
Government
Santa Barbara Edhat

County of Santa Barbara Housing Element is Underway

WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU! To learn more information about how the County is addressing the housing crisis through the Housing Element Update, watch our videos!. Please take this survey to provide feedback to the County regarding two projects: the 2023-2031 Housing Element Update and the Environmental Justice Element (EJE). Your input will help the County identify the community’s housing needs and identify solutions for a healthier, more equitable community for all residents.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

These are your rights if you live in California and work outdoors in temperatures above 80°

California requires employers whose employees work outdoors to implement heat illness prevention measures, KTLA sister station KTXL reports. According to the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 344 workers died from environmental heat exposure between 2011 and 2019. In addition to normal OSHA protections provided by the federal government, outdoor workers on the job have […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoke Alarms#Free Smoke#Pacific Coast#Foursquare Church Valley#Home#Regional Executive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
News Channel 3-12

Brush fire temporarily closed roads in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews were battling a small brush fire near Dove Meadow Road in Santa Ynez on Wednesday afternoon that prompted a road closure, according to the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management. The fire first started just before 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of Quail Ridge The post Brush fire temporarily closed roads in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
KSBW.com

CHISPA to bring more affordable housing to the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — In Monterey County, CHISPA, a nonprofit housing developer is working to add more affordable housing to the Central Coast. The $45,000,000 project is currently in phase one and is set to begin phase two next month in June and is expected to be finished by May 2023. The development is located in the East Garrison community in Marina.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy