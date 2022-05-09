ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Possible connection to Alabama jail escape being investigated in Evansville

By Seth Austin
 2 days ago

UPDATE: Vicky and Casey White in custody after pursuit near airport .

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Authorities have confirmed U.S. Marshals are investigating a vehicle caught in Evansville that may be connected to an escaped Alabama jail inmate and a wanted corrections officer .

Police say Vicky White drove to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama on April 29, telling colleagues she was taking inmate Casey White to the courthouse for a mental evaluation. Authorities say there was no mental evaluation scheduled. Police say they found the police cruiser used by Vicky White was abandoned in an area near the detention center.

LOCATED: Escaped inmate taken back to Hopkins Co. Jail

An SUV purchased by Vicky white was impounded in rural Tennessee.

Witnesses say a man matching the description of Casey White, including a large tattoo on his right forearm, was seen on surveillance video at a car wash in the 2000 block of South Weinbach. U.S. Marshals say investigators were notified Sunday night that a 2006 Ford F-150 was discovered at the car wash. The time stamp on the video appears to show May 3 as the date, but authorities have not confirmed when the video was recorded or if the man in the video is Casey White. No female is seen in the surveillance pictures provided by authorities.

According to a release from U.S. Marshals, investigators determined the vehicle was used by Vicky White and Casey White.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more about the investigation, we will update this story as we learn more.

This is a developing story.

