ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Stan Wawrinka wins in Rome for first victory in 15 months

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e7r3f_0fYEXTU200

Former world No. 3 Stan Wawrinka, on the comeback trail after battling a foot injury for more than a year, defeated 14th-seeded Reilly Opelka 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the opening round of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome on Monday.

The victory gave the Swiss native his first ATP Tour victory since February 2021. It was just the second match in the return to play for Wawrinka, who was delighted by the outcome.

“I was feeling good on the court. Physically I was feeling great,” Wawrinka said. “When you don’t win a match in more than a year, you start to think about it more than what you should and not focus on the right things.

“In general I think it was a great match, great battle. I stayed positive. I start to feel much better with my tennis by the end of the second set, and the third set. I’m really happy with this victory.”

Wawrinka, 37, fought back from a set down and a 2-4 deficit in the second set, breaking the big-serving Opelka in the eighth game of the match to tie the score at 4-4. He fended off five break points three games later to go up 6-5, then broke Opelka’s serve again to win the set.

Next up for Wawrinka will be Laslo Djere of Serbia, who beat Croatia’s Borna Coric 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-2.

The 13th seed, Denis Shapovalov of Canada, also needed three sets to defeat Italian Lorenzo Sonego — and the home crowd.

As Shapovalov argued with the chair umpire in the second set and was assessed a code violation for stepping beyond the net, the crowd began to boo him. Frustrated, he turned to the crowd and yelled, “shut the (expletive) up.”

He went on to lose the set but prevailed 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 to win the three hour, 11-minute match. Shapovalov apologized to chair umpire Richard Haigh after the match.

“A lot of things happened in the heat of the moment. I need to be better with my behavior,” said Shapovalov, who will face Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round on Tuesday. “It was my mistake. I’ll know the rule for next time. I definitely won’t step over the net.”

Basilashvili defeated Daniel Evans of Great Britain 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Another Italian, Fabio Fognini, advanced to the second round after defeating Austrian Dominic Thiem on center court, 6-4, 7-6 (5). It was Fognini’s first win in Rome since 2019.

Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina topped Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in two hours and 42 minutes. Davidovich Fokina moved to 8-3 on clay courts this year and next will face Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the eighth seed.

In other action, Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain, the 15th seed, ousted Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-3, 6-2; Jenson Brooksby beat Italian wild card Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 6-4; another American, Marcos Giron, came back to defeat Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 3-6, 6-4, 6-3; and Tommy Paul eliminated Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 6-4, 6-4.

Also, Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands beat Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-1; Russian Karen Khachanov topped Italian Giulio Zeppieri 6-3, 6-4; and Alex De Minaur of Australia defeated Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-1.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Carlos Alcaraz Odds to Win French Open Surge Following Madrid Open Victory

There is a new star in the making. Carlos Alcaraz won his fifth ATP title over the weekend at the Madrid Open, beating a gauntlet of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. Now No. 6 in the world this week, the 19-year-old Alcaraz is being looked at as a true contender on clay to win the French Open, which starts next Monday, May 16th.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Madrid Flashback: Novak Djokovic edges Rafael Nadal for first Caja Magica crown

The Madrid Open was the fourth Masters 1000 tournament on the ATP calendar in 2011, and Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were the finalists for the third time. After winning the Davis Cup title at the end of 2010, Novak was ready to conquer the tennis world in the first half of the following season, winning the sixth title in Madrid and improving his perfect score to 32-0!
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Reuters

Refreshed Swiatek ready for title defence in Rome

May 10 (Reuters) - Iga Swiatek said she feels like a different player from a year ago and will go into her Italian Open title defence having cemented herself at the top of the women's game following a blistering start to the season. The 20-year-old, who went from being an...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Paul
Person
Ilya Ivashka
Tennis World Usa

Leylah Fernandez reflects on big comeback win in Rome opener

Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez said she expected a very tough meeting versus Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova but still entered the match wanting to play freely and without putting too much pressure on herself. On Monda,y world No. 18 Fernandez made a positive start to her Rome campaign, beating Pavlyuchenkova 1-6 6-2...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal faces Denis Shapovalov again after last year's epic Rome clash

Rafael Nadal and Denis Shapovalov will meet on Thursday in the Rome Masters third round. It will be their sixth meeting on the Tour, with Nadal winning four of the previous five encounters. Rafa and Denis have played three thrilling encounters, starting from their first duel in Montreal 2017, when the youngest stunned a Major winner in the deciding tie break.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Match#Rome#Swiss#Atp Tour#Italian#Stepp
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy