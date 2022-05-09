ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Show Must Go On! Does Margaret Josephs Think 'RHONJ' Could Survive Without Teresa Giudice?

By Molly Claire Goddard
 2 days ago
Does Margaret Josephs think The Real Housewives of New Jersey could survive without OG Teresa Giudice ?

While appearing on the Monday, May 9, episode of David Yontef 's podcast " Behind the Velvet Rope ," the Bravo star, 55, was asked if she thought the long-running east coast franchise could withstand the Skinny Italian author, who has been a main cast member since Season 1, departing the series.

"Yeah, I think we'd be fine," Josephs told the podcast host. "I think because it's an ensemble, I think we'd get more women and everything evolves."

MARGARET JOSEPHS SOUNDS OFF ON EXPLOSIVE FIGHT WITH TERESA GIUDICE: 'I WAS SHOCKED'

"I mean, Atlanta [RHOA] has carried on [without Nene Leakes ]. Other shows have lost the people they've started with," the Macbeth Collection designer pointed out. "I think, New Jersey, the garden state is not gonna fall down."

Josephs and Giudice, 49, have been at odds all season after the blonde bombshell kept asking questions about the Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again writer's fiancé Luis Ruelas ' allegedly shady past.

As filming was taking place last year, a former partner of the businessman's came forward with allegations he had physically assaulted her during their relationship. There was also a strange video which made the rounds on social media of Ruelas making a public plea to his former girlfriend surrounded by a crew of shirtless men.

"I think she's reacting so harshly," Josephs declared of her costar's fiery attitude towards her recently. "I think she's reacting so harshly to me because she truly wants to block everything out and doesn't want anyone to talk about it. She doesn't want anyone talking about her life."

MARGARET JOSEPHS REVEALS THERE WILL BE 'NO HAPPY ENDINGS' AT THE 'RHONJ' REUNION

"She goes through life with blinders on and doesn't want anybody to talk about it," she continued. "She doesn't want to know about it. She doesn't want to know about anything."

Despite the Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget: How to Survive in Business and Life author having some reservations about Ruelas, she feels he has less of a problem with her than Giudice does.

"I think Luis clearly is more therapeutic because he works on himself," Josephs noted. "Luis could see the bigger picture of I'm sure watching what's going on and seeing that being authentic, honest and upfront is better."

"Teresa is probably like 'Don't talk to her, don't say anything. She's evil. She's that. She's this,' and I think he probably thought like, 'Hey, maybe if we say it the right way, public opinion of me will be better,'" she suggested. "I think he's just a little more savvy."

