Near-record to record cold is coming to Michigan in the next few days. Will Michigan’s fruit crops be damaged by the cold?. Christie Apple, an agronomist specializing in fruit crops, has been looking at Michigan’s fruit crops this week. She has found that the growth stage of most Michigan fruit is still two weeks behind the normal development. Christie Apple states that Michigan’s fruit is significantly behind last year’s growth stage.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO