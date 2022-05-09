ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

OCTC Hosting Commencement Ceremonies

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJOvG_0fYEWS8a00

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Community & Technical College (OCTC) will hold its Commencement Ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. on May 11 and May 12 at the RiverPark Center . The center is located at 101 Daviess Street in Owensboro. The college will award 1,487 credentials to 615 graduates over the two-day event.

The college will recognize the OCTC students selected for the Kentucky Community Technological College System (KCTCS) All-Academic Team. The team is a statewide honor based on academic excellence. The 2022 KCTCS All-Academic Team members are Emma Sanchez and Kendyl Knight.

“We are looking forward to celebrating this year in a more traditional manner,” added OCTC president Dr. Scott Williams.

Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Kevin Beardmore commented, “Hosting the graduates over two nights allows us to let the students bring as many family members as they like and lets us keep the event at RiverPark, which we feel is the best location for such a prestigious event.”

Hancock-Daviess County line to be part of paving project

Christopher Driskell will deliver the student address on May 11. The special music for that ceremony will be “Time of Your Life” by Billie Joe Armstrong and performed by Ella Fogle and Matt Branham.

The student speaker on May 12 will be Kendyl Knight and the special music will feature the OCTC Community Chorus singing “Let Beauty Be Our Memorial” by J.A.C. Redford.

Graduates from 2019 and 2020 whose graduation was impacted are welcome to attend this in-person event. Interested graduates should contact octc.info@kctcs.edu for more information.

Owensboro Police detain student with airsoft gun on school bus

The evening on May 11 is for students earning certificates, diplomas, and associate in applied science degrees. May 12 is slated for the associate in arts, associate in fine arts, and associate in science graduates. Students who cannot attend on the scheduled evening may attend the event on the alternate day.

Graduates of both ceremonies are invited to participate in a rehearsal held at 3:30 p.m. in the RiverPark Center on May 10.

OCTC’s Commencement Ceremonies are free and open to the public. More information can be learned by calling (270) 686-4506 or emailing Bernie Hale at Bernie.Hale@kctcs.edu.

WEHT/WTVW

