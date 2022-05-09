Road to Miss Arkansas 2022: Miss City Lights Apple Dennie

MURFREESBORO, Ark. — The Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas is one of the only places in the world that allows the public to search for real diamonds. Here are the ten largest diamonds ever found there since it was established as a state park in 1972:
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Ouachita Baptist University is Kaelin Clay. She attends Ouachita Baptist University where she is a Freshman majoring in Music Industry & Communications and Media. She is from Idabel, Oklahoma. Her talent is singing a classical vocal song "Glitter and Be Gay." Her social impact...
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Greater Hot Springs is Emilee Webb. This is her first time to the Miss Arkansas Competition. She attends Ouachita Baptist University where she is a sophomore majoring in English and Political Science. She is a native of Poyen. At Miss Arkansas, she will do a tap dance to "Soul Man." Her social impact initiative is "Foster the Future."
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Diamond Lakes Melody Stotts is from Texarkana, Arkansas. Melody is a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University, with a degree in Middle School Education. She is singing "Orange Colored Sky" at Miss Arkansas. Her platform is titled Pursuing Patriotism.
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
NEWTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Today, Haley Zega lives a relatively everyday life of a 27-year-old. The Fayetteville native still calls Northwest Arkansas home as she pursues an acting career, works at TheatreSquared, and loves hiking the historic trails of Arkansas. Those close to Zega, her family, and even...
Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in state court, accuses...
“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy has canceled his performance at this weekend’s Mississippi Mudbug Festival after turning himself in to the Louisiana State University Police. Mississippi State Fairgrounds officials said refunds are available to those who bought tickets to Hardy’s concert. Hardy posted a statement on Facebook...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said they are investigating two separate overnight deaths. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the first death happened in the 2700 block of South Schiller Street just before midnight. Police said the victim was found dead. Police said the other death happened in the 4400 block of […]
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Flash flooding has caused several roads to close in Northwest Arkansas Thursday, and as of Friday morning some have reopened. N Old Wire Rd is closed in Lowell, north of Alvin Seamster, and North of Gann Ridge Rd.
A 4-year-old child in Louisiana died on Thursday after her grandmother allegedly forced her to finish off a bottle of whiskey after believing the child could have taken a sip. The Baton Rouge Police said the mother of China Record, 4, watched her drink the over half-full bottle of whiskey, according to Fox affiliate WGMB.
CAMDEN, Ark. (KATV) — Opening his locker, putting on his hat, walking the halls of the Camden Police Department to head to his patrol vehicle, it's the every day routine of 92-year-old police officer, L.C. "Buckshot" Smith. "They say, you still on the job," said Smith. "I'm proud to...
