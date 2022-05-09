ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Road to Miss Arkansas 2022: Miss City Lights Apple Dennie

By Elicia Dover
KATV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Rock (KATV) — Apple Dennie is Miss City Lights. Dennie a graduate student at...

katv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Road to Miss Arkansas 2022: Miss Greater Hot Springs Emilee Webb

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Greater Hot Springs is Emilee Webb. This is her first time to the Miss Arkansas Competition. She attends Ouachita Baptist University where she is a sophomore majoring in English and Political Science. She is a native of Poyen. At Miss Arkansas, she will do a tap dance to "Soul Man." Her social impact initiative is "Foster the Future."
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

Road to Miss Arkansas 2022: Miss Diamond Lakes Melody Stotts

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Diamond Lakes Melody Stotts is from Texarkana, Arkansas. Melody is a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University, with a degree in Middle School Education. She is singing "Orange Colored Sky" at Miss Arkansas. Her platform is titled Pursuing Patriotism.
TEXARKANA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Sherwood, AR
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Sherwood, AR
Government
State
Arkansas State
City
Little Rock, MS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Arkansas#Arkansas State University#Media Management#Miss City Lights
Magnolia State Live

Family Dollar sued by State of Arkansas over discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in facility caused stores in Mississippi, other states to close

Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in state court, accuses...
ARKANSAS STATE
Magnolia State Live

‘American Idol’ winner cancels weekend Mississippi concert after Louisiana State University Police launch investigation

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy has canceled his performance at this weekend’s Mississippi Mudbug Festival after turning himself in to the Louisiana State University Police. Mississippi State Fairgrounds officials said refunds are available to those who bought tickets to Hardy’s concert. Hardy posted a statement on Facebook...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KARK 4 News

Little Rock police investigating two overnight deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said they are investigating two separate overnight deaths. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the first death happened in the 2700 block of South Schiller Street just before midnight. Police said the victim was found dead. Police said the other death happened in the 4400 block of […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KATV

Arkansas' oldest police officer reflects on law enforcement journey

CAMDEN, Ark. (KATV) — Opening his locker, putting on his hat, walking the halls of the Camden Police Department to head to his patrol vehicle, it's the every day routine of 92-year-old police officer, L.C. "Buckshot" Smith. "They say, you still on the job," said Smith. "I'm proud to...
CAMDEN, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy