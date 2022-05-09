ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Pub-goers enjoy free drinks around UK and Ireland thanks to musician Paul Heaton

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203XAl_0fYEVtjs00

People have been enjoying free drinks in pubs all over the British Isles courtesy of musician Paul Heaton, who is celebrating his 60th birthday.

The former Housemartins and The Beautiful South artist announced on Saturday that he would be putting money behind the bar at 60 pubs in the UK and Ireland in lieu of his intended tour.

“To celebrate my 60th birthday (on Monday 9th May) I’d originally intended to do another bicycle tour, visiting & performing at 60 pubs across the UK & Ireland,” Heaton tweeted.

“However, due to recording delays caused by the pandemic, I’ve had to shelve these plans for the time being.

“Instead, I’ve decided that the next best way to celebrate this coming of age is to handpick 60 pubs across the UK and Ireland and put a given amount of money behind the bar of each one.

“The hope is to bring people together on the day, whilst recognising that many folk who bought my records or showed me support over the years could do with a wee party as we come out of Covid and hit potential financial struggles.”

On Monday, Heaton retweeted pictures from a number of establishments where people were raising a glass to him.

“Happy 60th Birthday to you @PaulHeatonSolo thanks for the drink,” tweeted The Fall drummer Simon Wolstencroft.

“That’s lovely, enjoy your pint,” replied Heaton.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
newschain

Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Heaton
The Independent

Brexit: More Irish passports than UK passports issued in Northern Ireland for first time

More Irish passports than British passports are being issued in Northern Ireland for the first time, new figures show.48,555 people in Northern Ireland applied for a UK passport in 2020 – around 350 fewer than the 48,911 opting for an Irish passport the same year.The figures, obtained by freedom of information request and first reported by Irish Times reports, do not include Irish passports issued by all channels – meaning the gap could be even wider.It comes ahead of Northern Ireland assembly elections on Thursday where Sinn Fein is expected to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland for the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Short, back and bribes! London barber is exposed as crime boss behind cross-Channel people-smuggling operation after offering truckers up to £2,500 per illegal immigrant carried into UK

A barber who offered lorry drivers thousands of pounds to illegally bring people into the UK from northern France and Belgium has been convicted of people smuggling. Gul Wali Jabarkhel, 33 and from Cricklewood, was using Colindale hairdressers as a front to commit organised immigration crime, attempting to recruit lorry drivers to bring migrants to the UK.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Snowdon path ‘covered in human faeces’ as hundreds flock to mountain over Easter break

A Snowdon guide was “totally disgusted” after seeing the mountain’s paths covered in human faeces over the busy Easter weekend. With the UK getting the warmest days of the year so far this bank holiday weekend, visitors have been flocking to the scenic Snowdonia national park in Wales to make the most of the sun. But it meant Gemma Davies, a Snowdon guide, has had to help groups of people dodge human stool. Ms Davies led a sunrise hike up Wales’s highest mountain on Saturday morning and was shocked at what she encountered on the descent.She said she even saw...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Uk#Food Drink#British#The Uk Ireland#Covid
The Independent

Passengers endure ‘nightmare’ rail journey where power went out and travellers ‘urinated on floor’

Passengers say they were made to endure a “nightmare” rail journey after the power went out on a Northern train, leaving them in dark carriages at a standstill for two and a half hours.Some claimed that the experience was made worse by “drunk” fellow travellers, while others were forced to “urinate on the floor” during the hours-long wait.The incident occurred during a Liverpool to Wilmslow via Manchester Piccadilly service at 9.30pm on 7 May.At around 10.15pm, the train ground to a halt, with all the elecricity seeming to be cut off, according to one passenger.The unnamed traveller told Manchester Evening...
TRAFFIC
BBC

HS2 tunnel fire: Workers shelter in digger near Maple Cross

An investigation has begun after a fire in a tunnel being constructed for the HS2 high-speed rail line. The "small" fire on Tuesday evening involved a vehicle used to ferry staff in and out of the Chiltern Tunnel near Maple Cross in Hertfordshire. HS2 Ltd confirmed three workers took shelter...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BBC

Dorset Council sorry for 'Shrek green' harbour colour scheme

A council has admitted making a mistake over a new footway colour scheme, described variously by residents as a "snotty colour green" and "hideous". The resurfaced path on Custom House Quay, Weymouth, even drew the attention of the BBC's Have I Got News For You, where it was compared to mushy peas.
POLITICS
BBC

Kirkstall Abbey entry fee set at £5 for non-Leeds residents

Tourists will be charged to enter a 12th Century monastery for the first time under plans approved by a cash-strapped council. The ruins of Kirstall Abbey, in Leeds, are one of the city's top spots for out-of-town visitors. But the local council said the "harsh reality" of its finances meant...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Tesco urged by pig farmers to pay more for pork

Pig farmers are urging Tesco to "do the right thing" and pay more or risk losing its British pork supply base. The National Pig Association (NPA) said four out of five pig producers could go out of business within a year unless Tesco pays more for its pork. The NPA...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
newschain

Kellogg’s offers staff Friday afternoons off as part of culture of flexibility

Food giant Kellogg’s is encouraging its staff to take a break from their screens by offering Friday afternoons off work. The firm’s summer hours scheme, launched 19 years ago, runs from May to September, offering office-based employees the chance to finish work from 12pm on a Friday, or on a weekday of their choice for field sales teams, provided they have completed a full week’s hours.
BUSINESS
Time Out Global

This UK holiday rental comes with its own nightclub and video arcade

Tired of going clubbing on holiday and having to suffer through crap DJs, weird crowds and all-around dodgy vibes? Well, here’s your chance to curate a holiday club night which is entirely your own: a rental in the UK that comes complete with its very own nightclub. The rental...
LIFESTYLE
newschain

MPs call for bank chiefs to face jail if they fail to stop money laundering

Bank bosses should face jail if they fail to prevent money laundering, a cross-party group of MPs has said. Launching a manifesto to tackle economic crime, members of parliamentary groups on anti-corruption and fair business banking warned that Britain’s defences against dirty money had been “overrun” and called for wide-ranging reform.
POLITICS
newschain

Finland’s leaders advocate Nato membership ‘without delay’

Finland’s president and prime minister have said they are in favour of rapidly applying for Nato membership “without delay,” paving the way for the alliance to expand amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. The dramatic move by Finland was announced by President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
134K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy