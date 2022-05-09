ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Hardeeville man faces felony charges after sexually assaulting a minor, police say

By Sofia Sanchez
 2 days ago

A Hardeeville man turned himself in Friday after police accused him of sexually assaulting a minor multiple times in Beaufort County.

Jehikon Velasquez-Diaz, 39, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

The assaults were reported in early January 2022, according to Maj. Bob Bromage, a spokesperson from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office. The assault took place between 2012 and 2015, he said.

If convicted of the felony, Velasquez-Diaz could face up to 20 years in prison for the assault, according to the S.C. Code of Laws. As of Monday afternoon, Velasquez-Diaz was still in custody at the detention center in Beaufort.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, help can be reached at the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800- 656-4673 or at Hopeful Horizons at 843-770-1070.

