Driver says he had ‘a little meth’ before going 100+ mph on Courtney Campbell: police

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 2 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police arrested an Apollo Beach man Sunday morning after they said he took meth before fleeing officers at a Sunoco gas station.

Police said officers went to the gas station on Gulf to Bay Boulevard at around 6:01 a.m. Sunday after the store manager called about a man being in and out of consciousness.

Officers said that’s when Donald Spencer Cagle, 29, saw them and drove off in an attempt to flee.

While fleeing, Cagle swerved in and out of the right and left eastbound lanes on the Courtney Campbell Causeway as he sped over 100 mph, according to an affidavit.

Police said Cagle tried to swerve around a vehicle only to hit both the concrete median barrier and the victim’s vehicle, continuing to drive past the incident until his vehicle became disabled.

Police affidavits said that Cagle initially did not tell police what he took when they took him into custody, but after he was read his rights, he told an officer that he “took a little meth a while ago” and that he fled the officers because he was scared of them.

Cagle was booked on numerous charges including driving under the influence, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

