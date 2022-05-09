ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Prince William Man Shot Female Relative Several Times During Argument: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A Virginia man has been arrested in connection with a recent domestic violence dispute at Prince William County home, authorities said.

Abebe Bruke, 48, was said to have fire multiple shots at a 50-year-old woman, who is Bruke's relative, after the two got into an argument, Prince William County Police said.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 15300 block of Watermill Terrace in Woodbridge shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, Prince William County Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a the woman suffering from gunshot wounds outside of the home, police said.

She was later taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. No other injuries were reported, according to police.

Bruke was arrested without incident and is facing several charges including aggravated malicious wounding and domestic assault & battery, according to police. He is being held without bail and awaiting trial.

