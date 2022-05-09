ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Virtual Utica School Board Debate

By Lauren Brill
cnyhomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) –The City of Utica will vote on two new candidates for the school board next Tuesday. As we reached the end of the road for candidates and their campaigns, the non-partisan group The League of Women Voters hosted a virtual board debate on May 9th....

www.cnyhomepage.com

Comments / 1

Related
Syracuse.com

Choose smaller recycling cart for Syracuse residents (Your Letters)

My recycling blue bin holds approximately 13 U.S. dry gallons. The article “Bye-bye, blue bins: After 30 years, Onondaga County’s recycling icons are becoming relics” (Post-Standard, April 24, 2022) states that Syracuse residents will be issued 95-gallon carts. I checked several area private haulers and they offer customers the choice of two cart sizes, typically 65 or 95 gallons. Many people in the city have smaller property lots and detached single-car garages. With a car in the garage, it will probably be impossible to store and maneuver one or two 95-gallon carts in and out of the garage. So these monstrous carts will need to stand outside. They are an eyesore.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

These Are the 8 Worst Spots for Panhandlers in Utica

It's always sad to see a fellow citizen down on their luck, to the point where they're standing on a street corner asking for money. You never know what chain of events led them down that road. It's easy to be dismissive, as many people do, choosing awkwardly to stare straight ahead as they're stopped at a red light instead of making eye contact.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Feeling burned by village, owners close Clinton eatery

CLINTON — A restaurant slinging homemade butters and gourmet grilled cheeses has abruptly closed its primary location in Clinton after the owners said they felt unwelcome in the village. The Compound, run by owners Anna and Sharrone Sofer, was once one of “Clinton’s starlets” receiving many praises, Sharrone said....
CLINTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Elections
Utica, NY
Government
City
Utica, NY
Syracuse.com

Push continues to restrict Cuomo from spending prior campaign money

Albany, N.Y. — Common Cause NY and ethics-minded lawmakers remain committed to preventing former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and other misbehaving elected officials from spending the campaign war chest they amassed while in office. “This is one instance, unfortunately among many, and it’s time to deal with this gap...
POLITICS
WKTV

Pro-choice rally held in Utica in support of abortion rights

UTICA, N.Y. – Members of various local groups held a pro-choice rally outside of the Oneida County Office Building Wednesday morning in support of Roe v. Wade, a federal decision that protects women’s abortion rights. Rallies have popped up across the country in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Community grid will harm suburban property values? Prove it (Your Letters)

I am writing to respond to the letter from Nick Paro, town of Salina supervisor (”Salina shouldn’t have to bear unfair burden of Thruway tolls,” April 1, 2022). Paro states the community grid replacing Interstate 81 in downtown Syracuse “would position towns like Salina to experience significant financial hardship due to diminished property values and potential loss of businesses.”
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy