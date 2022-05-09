Saginaw man arrested for home invasion, fighting police
By Tereasa Nims
bigrapidsnews.com
2 days ago
Midland police arrested a Saginaw man for breaking into a home Thursday and fighting with officers after he claimed that he lived there while wearing the homeowners' clothes. Officers arrested Joseph Saunders, 34, at a residence in the 300 block of Walter Court at about 9:30 p.m....
An inmate who escaped an Alabama courthouse was arrested Monday, while the corrections officer who helped him escape fatally shot herself after their car crashed during a pursuit, officials said. Casey White, the inmate, was taken into custody Monday, but former jail official Vicky White died at the hospital hours...
WOODLAND (CBS13) — Two men were arrested after leading Yolo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, California Highway Patrol Officers, and Woodland Police Officers on a chase.
According to Woodland Police, at around 12:50 a.m., an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling southbound on County Road 102 near Hays Lane.
A pursuit began as the car did not stop and entered I-5 northbound.
During the chase, the passenger threw what was later discovered to be a gun out of the window.
Due to safety reasons, Woodland PD stopped their pursuit in the city limits of Woodland, and CHP Air-21 assisted by continuing to monitor the car’s whereabouts.
The suspects parked the car at an “unrelated” residence and ran from the scene to a nearby orchard.
CHP Air-21 led law enforcement to the suspects, and they were arrested.
28-year-old James Calhoun, a Sacramento resident, was arrested for felony evading, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, and misdemeanor out-of-county warrants.
18-year-old Messiah Hubbard, also a Sacramento resident, was arrested for resisting arrest and possession of a firearm.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
The Michigan woman accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend and her brother in an apartment before fleeing the scene on foot has been found dead in a nearby wooded area. Authorities say she died by suicide. Ruby Taverner, 22, is believed to have shot and killed her live-in boyfriend,...
The Alabama corrections officer and the prison inmate who disappeared six days ago had a relationship spanning years that included her calling him at a state prison. Law enforcement officials shared more details of the relationship between Vicky White, 56, and Casey White, 38, as a manhunt continues for the two of them after they disappeared on April 29 when Vicky White said she was transporting the murder suspect from Lauderdale County Jail.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that an escaped murder suspect and jail officer who aided him are “regarded as extremely dangerous” and the U.S. Marshals Service has taken over leading the search for the two fugitives. Law enforcement officials in Alabama have been looking for Casey White, who was awaiting trial on a […]
A Georgia woman has been sentenced to life for killing her own mother whose murder she blamed on non-existent killers. Carly Walden, 37, was sentenced on Thursday morning to life in prison with the possibility of parole plus 16 years in prison, a statement from the Newton County District Attorney's Office reads.
The Lauderdale County, Alabama, sheriff on Wednesday said that Vicky White, a missing former jail official, visited escaped capital murder suspect Casey White in prison before helping him escape last week. Sheriff Sheriff Rick Singleton said her actions suggest their plan had been in the works for some time. “We...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
THIS is the moment fugitive corrections officer Vicky White checked out of a hotel on the morning she helped a murder suspect 'lover' escape from jail. Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released a 14 second clip of Vicky pacing at the front desk of a hotel she spent the night before the spectacular jail-break.
Investigators in Utah tracked down a man accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge, reportedly finding him in Scotland. But the man in question is fighting back, maintaining his innocence and insisting police have the wrong guy.
A man was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for fatally stabbing an 11-year-old Houston boy as the child walked home from school in 2016. Andre Timothy Jackson had chosen state District Judge Denise Collins to sentence him instead of the jury that had found him guilty of murder on Tuesday in the death of Josue Flores. Before being sentenced, the 33-year-old Jackson read a lengthy statement to Collins in which he offered his condolences to Josue's family but continued to maintain his innocence and question the validity of the DNA evidence that helped convict him. “I can...
Comments / 0