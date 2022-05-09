Saginaw man arrested for home invasion, fighting police

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Two men were arrested after leading Yolo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, California Highway Patrol Officers, and Woodland Police Officers on a chase. According to Woodland Police, at around 12:50 a.m., an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling southbound on County Road 102 near Hays Lane. A pursuit began as the car did not stop and entered I-5 northbound. During the chase, the passenger threw what was later discovered to be a gun out of the window. Due to safety reasons, Woodland PD stopped their pursuit in the city limits of Woodland, and CHP Air-21 assisted by continuing to monitor the car’s whereabouts. The suspects parked the car at an “unrelated” residence and ran from the scene to a nearby orchard. CHP Air-21 led law enforcement to the suspects, and they were arrested. 28-year-old James Calhoun, a Sacramento resident, was arrested for felony evading, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license, and misdemeanor out-of-county warrants. 18-year-old Messiah Hubbard, also a Sacramento resident, was arrested for resisting arrest and possession of a firearm.

