CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls by most in nearly two years on recession fears

By Fergal Smith
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Adds investor quotes and details throughout, updates prices)

* TSX ends down 633.59 points, or 3.1%, at 19,999.69

* Posts its lowest closing level since July last year

* Energy group falls 7.1%; oil settles 6.1% lower

* Shaw Communications tumbles 7.2%

TORONTO, May 9 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index on Monday fell below the 20,000 level for the first time in 10 months, as shares of Shaw Communications tumbled and rising worries about the potential for a global economic slowdown pressured resource shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 633.59 points, or 3.1%, at 19,999.69, its biggest decline since June 2020 and its lowest closing level since July last year.

The resource sectors has the biggest losses. That’s a sign that investors are worried about the economic outlook, said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung Investment Management.

“Everything is pointing towards a recession at least in the minds of investors currently,” Sprung said.

The TSX has fallen nearly 10% from a record intraday high just last month.

U.S. stocks also ended sharply lower, led by declines in mega-cap growth shares as the benchmark 10-year yield hit fresh 3-1/2 year highs and investors grew more concerned about the interest rate outlook.

The Toronto market’s energy group fell 7.1% as lockdowns in China to curb the spread of COVID-19 weighed on oil prices. U.S. crude oil futures settled 6.1% lower at $103.99 a barrel.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 5.6%. Gold was down 1.6% at about $1,852 per ounce.

Shaw Communications Inc tumbled 7.2% as Canada’s antitrust agency sought to block Rogers Communications Inc’s $16 billion deal to buy the company on the grounds that it would lead to less competition in the wireless industry.

Healthcare ended 7.1% lower, including a decline of 18.9% for the shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc, while technology lost 4.1%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures rebound after three-day slump on Wall Street

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures climbed on Tuesday, with investors buying into beaten-down banks and megacap growth stocks after a three-day selloff on fears around tighter monetary policy and slowing economic growth.
The Independent

Dow drops 1,000 points on worst day since 2020 amid fears over economic recovery

Stocks plummeted Thursday, erasing the brief reprieve delivered just one day prior and handing investors one of the worst days since 2020.The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 3.12 per cent, losing 1,063 points to close at 32,997.97, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 4.99 per per cent finishing the trading day at 12,317.69. For both, these were the worst single-day drops experienced since 2020.The losses arrived on the heels of investors digesting the Federal Reserve’s move to raise the benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, the second time this year an increase has been announced, with...
#Canada#Stock#Tsx#Toronto Stock Exchange#Shaw Communications#S P
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
CNBC

Dow tumbles 1,000 points for the worst day since 2020, Nasdaq drops 5%

Stocks pulled back sharply on Thursday, completely erasing a rally from the prior session in a stunning reversal that delivered investors one of the worst days since 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,063 points, or 3.12%, to close at 32,997.97. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 4.99% to finish at 12,317.69, its lowest closing level since November 2020. Both of those losses were the worst single-day drops since 2020.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Cheddar News

Markets Tumble, S&P 500 Hits New 2022 Low

U.S. markets opened in negative territory, with all three major averages tumbling to kick off Monday's session. It comes amid a slew of market headwinds including inflation, tensions in Ukraine, and rising covid-19 cases in parts of the world. Eddie Ghabour, Co-Owner at the Key Advisors Group joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
Reuters

Waiting for China

A look at the day ahead in markets from Sujata Rao. Earlier this year, investors' fears of an aggressive Fed rate hike cycle were tempered by signs China was looking to ease policy. That would offset, at least partly, Fed tightening, the reasoning went. Instead, Beijing has more or less...
Reuters

Air Lease warns on Boeing 777X, Lufthansa places order

DUBLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) was at the centre of a tug of war over the future of its newest jet on Monday as Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) ordered the 777X Freighter hours after an influential industry leader questioned the delayed programme's viability. The U.S. planemaker last month...
TheStreet

Stock Market Today - 5/9: Stocks Crumble As Growth Worries Accelerate: Tech Leads Market Slump

WTI crude futures down $5.70 at $104.09 per barrel. U.S. stocks slumped lower again Monday, while the dollar breached a fresh 20-year high and Treasury yields extended their recent gains, as investors sailed into a wall of worry linked to a slowdown in China, surging inflation and an aggressive Federal Reserve in the U.S. and a worrying escalation in Russia's war on Ukraine in Europe.
FOXBusiness

Battered U.S. stocks may not be bargains as investors brace for inflation data

U.S. stocks' tumble this year is putting an increased focus on equity valuations as investors assess whether recently discounted shares are worth buying in the face of a hawkish Federal Reserve and widespread geopolitical uncertainty. With the benchmark S&P 500 index down 13.5% year-to-date, valuations stand at their lowest levels...
