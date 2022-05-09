Stonerise Bridgeport honors National Skilled Nursing Care Week with proclamation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – National Skilled Nursing Care week started on Sunday, but the residents and staff at Stonerise Bridgeport kicked off the week festivities on Monday morning with a proclamation from Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang.

Residents and staff gathered on the facility’s patio to enjoy the sunshine, hear the proclamation and release balloons to celebrate the week.

Staff said that they’re excited to have a more normal week of festivities compared to the last two years.

“We have been open for several months now, but this is really just exciting. It’s nice to see them out, have smiles on their faces, get some sun, and just be a little normal again,” said Tricia Calemine-Dolan, CEO and administrator at Stonerise.

“I was here a while back, and I was able to talk to them, but you had to stay away from them. But, it’s really nice to be able to interact with people. I don’t care if they’re little, or they’re older, it’s just always nice to get out and touch and feel people and be able to say hi to everybody,” said Mayor Lang.

Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang and CEO/Administrator Tricia Calemine-Dolan hold a proclamation for National Skilled Nursing Care Week. (WBOY Image)

National Skilled Nursing Care Week always starts on Mothers Day and continues through the rest of the week.

More events will be happening during National Skilled Nursing Care Week at Stonerise Bridgeport, including a dog show, an ice cream truck and a talent show.

