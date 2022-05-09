ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

18-year-old dies in head-on crash with tree near Brainerd

By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - An 18-year-old was killed in a head-on crash with a tree near Brainerd over the weekend. The...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

2-year-old dies in Monroe County farm accident

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from Lilac Ave in the Town of Wilton. According to the release, a 2-year-old was involved in a farm machinery accident where the child had been run over and was unresponsive. Responders arrived on scene and gave medical attention but unfortunately the child succumbed to their injuries. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
KNOX News Radio

2 from Park Rapids killed in head-on crash

Two former students of Park Rapids High School in Minnesota were killed when their vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle in central Michigan. Authorities say the accident occurred on US Highway 131 in Aetna Township just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies say Dwayne Johnson and Kian Scott of...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Tree#Traffic Accident
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Checking On Suspicious Vehicle Is Shot, Killed

KALMAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A man who was checking on a suspicious vehicle has been shot and killed in Olmsted County. The incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday on the 5000 block of County Road 105 in Kalmar Township. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says that they were alerted by a resident about a suspicious vehicle on their property, and that a man in the family was going out to investigate. That man was shot at least once in the upper body. He died at the scene despite receiving almost immediate medical care. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. Authorities located a gun not far from the scene of the shooting. Investigators say they arrested somebody nearby. The identities of the suspected shooter and the victim were not immediately available.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

White Bear Lake Police Seek Missing 67-Year-Old

[UPDATE, May 9: Police say that the man has been located safely.] WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in White Bear Lake are asking the public’s help in finding a man who has not been seen since Thursday. The man, 67, was last seen leaving his home in White Bear Lake. Authorities are unsure about his direction of travel or what he was wearing at the time. He had possibly mentioned traveling to the Duluth or North Shore area, officials say. Described as 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighing roughly 160 pounds, he is driving a blue 2006 Lexus RX4. Joseph Fahey (Credit: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension) Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

80-Year-Old Man Injured In Central Minnesota Crash

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – An 80-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning after car crash in central Minnesota. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, a truck and a van collided near County Road 5 and County Road 40 Northwest in Lake Andrew Township shortly after 7:30 a.m. The truck driver, an 80-year-old man from Pennock, suffered possible life-threatening injuries. The driver of the van, a 29-year-old man, had non-life threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Farm Tractor Hits Pedestrian In West Central Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - A man survived after being hit by a farm tractor while walking along a highway in west-central Minnesota. The incident happened near Alexandria. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 28-year-old Joseph King of Alexandria was walking along Highway 29 around 4:45 pm Saturday when...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman killed in Maple Grove house fire is identified

A 72-year-old woman died Wednesday in a house fire in Maple Grove, authorities announced Friday. Mary Jo Berberick died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. The medical examiner ruled Berberick's death accidental, but the fire remains under investigation by the Minnesota State...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
WBAY Green Bay

2-year-old killed by farming equipment in Wisconsin, sheriff’s office says

WILTON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A 2-year-old died Sunday following a farm machinery accident in Wisconsin, officials say. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were called to an address in the town of Wilton shortly before noon. The caller told dispatchers that the child had...
WILTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy