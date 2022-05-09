18-year-old dies in head-on crash with tree near Brainerd

KALMAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — A man who was checking on a suspicious vehicle has been shot and killed in Olmsted County. The incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday on the 5000 block of County Road 105 in Kalmar Township. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says that they were alerted by a resident about a suspicious vehicle on their property, and that a man in the family was going out to investigate. That man was shot at least once in the upper body. He died at the scene despite receiving almost immediate medical care. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. Authorities located a gun not far from the scene of the shooting. Investigators say they arrested somebody nearby. The identities of the suspected shooter and the victim were not immediately available.

