ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WATCH: Trainer goes weak in the knees when Rich Strike wins Kentucky Derby

By WLKY Digital Team
WLKY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rich Strike got in the Kentucky Derby at the...

www.wlky.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend. Dillon competed in the NPC Memphis Bodybuilding Championship. The National Physique Committee is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States. Categories in the competition included Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Physique, Fitness,...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rich Strike
Wave 3

‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man scored a pure white “turkey of a lifetime” while hunting at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky. “Nature comes in all colors and that was proven last week when a hunter got the turkey of a lifetime at Land Between the Lakes,” a post on the official Land Between the Lakes Facebook says. “It wasn’t the beard or the spurs that were impressive but instead its beautiful white color.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Refinery29

Meet The Designer Behind Kentucky Derby’s Best Hats

Ahead of the Kentucky Derby race, milliners in Louisville, where the storied event is held, are scrambling to finish hats for attendees to wear as they watch horses and jockeys compete on the track on Saturday. Not only is Christine Moore one of them but she is also Kentucky Derby’s featured milliner. “It’s a really busy time,” she confirms.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wmar2news

Rich Strike trainer addresses post-race biting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Churchill Downs outrider is facing some criticism for what happened after Rich Strike crossed the finish line at the 148th Kentucky Derby. Video from moments after the race shows Derby winner Rich Strike biting outrider Greg Blasi and his pony multiple times. Blasi physically responds in an attempt to control Rich Strike.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 Preakness Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who Kentucky Derby double makes picks

When Rich Strike crossed the line to win the 148th Kentucky Derby last Saturday, he became the second-biggest underdog in history to win the first leg of the Triple Crown at 80-1. The second leg, the Preakness Stakes 2022, is scheduled for Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md. Previously claimed for just $30,000, Rich Strike's value grew enormously with his Kentucky Derby, win but another victory in a Triple Crown race could drive stud fees up even higher for one of the biggest surprises in horse racing history.
SPORTS
CBS LA

Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on Kentucky Derby day

A 4-year-old filly died at Santa Anita Park after being injured during a race Saturday, Kentucky Derby day, state horse racing officials confirmed.Speedcuber was injured during Saturday's seventh race and was vanned off. She was later euthanized.Speedcuber, owned by LNJ Foxwoods and trained by Richard Baltas, was running her third career race.Her death brought the race track's death toll since the beginning of the year to six.Track officials noted that the number of fatalities is a sharp dropoff from 2019 when 42 horses died at the facility.According to the CHRB, 16 horses died at the track in 2020, and 19 died last year.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy