ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden asks Congress to pass Ukraine aid, then COVID funding

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XZnHz_0fYETAWx00

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he was willing to accept Congress passing separate bills to aid Ukraine and to provide funding for the nation's COVID-19 response.

Biden, in a statement, called on Congress to move the Ukraine aid first, then move promptly to pass additional funding for the U.S. response to COVID. Biden had originally asked Congress to pass Ukraine aid and COVID funding in one bill.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Hunter Thompson
2d ago

Spend, spend, spend...all part of Agenda 2030 as the elites are garnering as much wealth as possible before Klaus and WEF institute the rest of the agenda worldwide where politicians and corporations will run every aspect of our lives.

Reply
4
Related
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Covid
Washington Examiner

It's the illegal immigrants, stupid

When Donald Trump descended the golden escalator and began his historic ascent to the presidency, there was one issue that set him apart from every other major national figure: immigration. Former President Donald Trump understood Americans' rising alarm as millions of illegal immigrants continue to pour into our nation, decade...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

430K+
Followers
326K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy