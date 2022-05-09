Biden asks Congress to pass Ukraine aid, then COVID funding

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he was willing to accept Congress passing separate bills to aid Ukraine and to provide funding for the nation's COVID-19 response.

Biden, in a statement, called on Congress to move the Ukraine aid first, then move promptly to pass additional funding for the U.S. response to COVID. Biden had originally asked Congress to pass Ukraine aid and COVID funding in one bill.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.