Sriya Sirigireddy was timid and shy when she first joined HOSA, a student organization for future health care professionals, in the sixth grade. She said public speaking terrified her. Even going to the front of the classroom to ask the teacher a question felt like a daunting task. But her passion for health care kept her going in HOSA through middle school.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO