Board addresses misinformation

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was one of the few to speak during the debate of the failed bill pushed by Democrats that sought to make abortion legal. The Republican Senator said the legislation is being discussed for political purposes and they’re wasting time they could be spending on things that people want. With the U-S Senate evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats — it wasn’t expected to pass. Iowa’s other Republican Senator, Joni Ernst, did not speak during the debate. Abby Finkenauer, one of the Democrats running for a chance to face Grassley in the November election, says the vote shows why Democrats need to win more seats in the Senate. Mike Franken, who is also competing for the Iowa Democratic Party’s U-S Senate nomination, says Grassley has consistently voted to take rights away from women.

IOWA STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO