Texas man's sex-abuse trial date set

Click here to read the full article. Cops are trying to track down a confessed killer and a corrections officer who left a north Alabama jail last Friday and disappeared. U.S. Marshals are currently offering up to $10,000 for any information that may lead to the capture of the escaped inmate, Casey Cole White, and Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County, Alabama. An arrest warrant for Vicky was also issued on a felony charge of facilitating the escape of an inmate. The exact nature of the relationship between White and White remains unknown, although authorities confirmed early on...

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO