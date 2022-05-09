ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sublette County, WY

Texas man's sex-abuse trial date set

By Joy Ufford,
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUBLETTE COUNTY – The Texas man who is charged with two felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor in 2014 – when he was 30 and the minor was 8 – pleaded not guilty in 9th District Court on April 28. A warrant was issued...

