Former WSU center Mouhammed Gueye selected to NBA G League Elite Camp

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, Ill. — The future is looking bright for Washington State’s former freshman star Mouhammed Gueye. Gueye and 43 other prospects will participate in the NBA G League Elite Camp, a...

The Dallas Mavericks Fan That Troubled Chris Paul's Family Was Reportedly Trying To Give Them "Unwanted Hugs"

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
Two Alabama players invited to 2022 NBA draft combine

Former Alabama guards Keon Ellis and JD Davison were among 76 prospects invited to the 2022 NBA draft combine, which will be held next week in Chicago. Guard Jaden Shackelford, who also declared for the June 23 draft, was not invited. More in Alabama sports:. Ellis, Davison and Shackelford were...
12 B1G players among 2022 NBA Draft Combine participants

The 2022 NBA Draft Combine begins Monday, and the full list of players set to participate in the week-long event has been released. Twelve players from the Big Ten, including Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Iowa’s Keegan Murray, both unanimous selections to the 2021-22 all-conference first team. Players from...
Washington State basketball secures former hometown star

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars recently announced a hometown star is returning to the Evergreen State. WSU head men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith announced the addition of former Washington State Player of the Year Jabe Mullins. He was born and raised in Snoqualmie, Washington. The former...
Aggies Add Julius Marble to 2022-23 Roster

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball added three-year veteran and versatile post player Julius Marble to its 2022-23 roster. The Dallas native appeared in 90 games for hall of fame head coach Tom Izzo at Michigan State where he averaged 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds and helped the Spartans to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
Iowa State and the first transfer team in college basketball

Eight years before the NCAA introduced the transfer portal amid a growing wave of players flocking to other schools, Fred Hoiberg had a problem. Hoiberg had just been hired by his alma mater, Iowa State, as the head coach, and he didn't want to wait for a crop of young freshmen to develop into winners. Iowa State had struggled to attract five-star talent in recent years. When Hoiberg arrived in 2010, the Cyclones had produced just two NBA first-round picks in 10 years. Without a strong recruiting pipeline, his options for rapid improvement were limited.
Adreian Payne, Former NBA and Michigan State Basketball Player, Dead at 31

Adreian Payne, a former NBA player who played college basketball at Michigan State died on Monday, according to multiple reports. He was 31 years old. According to the New York Post, Payne died as a result of a shooting that took place in Florida. Payne was shot in a townhome community and he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspected shooter is Lawrence Dority, 29, who remained on the scene and spoke to authorities. He was arrested on a first-degree murder charge.
WSU's Barnard named AAC player of the year

Addison Barnard has been named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, it was announced Wednesday afternoon. The American released its regular season awards, highlighted by the second straight Shocker to earn Player of the Year honors after Sydney McKinney won the award in 2021. Wichita State placed eight on the all-conference teams, tied for the most of any school with UCF.
U-High senior ready to take on next-level competition

SPOKANE, Wash. — It is raining outside today which mean a lot of teams at U-High are practicing inside, but when one of your leaders is nicknamed the horse, you don’t have to worry about your team slacking off, especially on the eve of the playoffs. “When I...
