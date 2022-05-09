Former WSU center Mouhammed Gueye selected to NBA G League Elite Camp

Adreian Payne, a former NBA player who played college basketball at Michigan State died on Monday, according to multiple reports. He was 31 years old. According to the New York Post, Payne died as a result of a shooting that took place in Florida. Payne was shot in a townhome community and he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspected shooter is Lawrence Dority, 29, who remained on the scene and spoke to authorities. He was arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO