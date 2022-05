The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO