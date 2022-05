Camping dishes, you ask? You mean those plastic-coated paper things you grab at the store while picking up a couple of bags of ice for the weekend? Yeah, those. There are a couple of reasons your paper plates need to go. First, they’re not great for the natural world you’re trying to enjoy. Also—given how many of those you’ve had to buy over the years—they really do end up costing more than the real deal. Finally, they just don’t work. They’re too flimsy to hold anything more substantial than potato chips. You pasta sauce spills over the sides. And that steak you just grilled over the campfire deserves a better presentation. To help you upgrade, I tested nine of the best camping dishes available and from that group selected the top six performers.

HOBBIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO