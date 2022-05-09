Ameris Bank donates $250K to SCRA

Many companies continue to depend on legacy business-to-business (B2B) payments infrastructure that adds untenable costs and frictions to the process. Companies have moved to innovate their accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) processes accordingly, but many still face challenges in digitizing operations quickly enough to keep up with their competitors. Topping the list of barriers to payments innovation is a lack of in-house expertise to support it. Sixty percent of CFOs cite that as a concern, according to “Next-Gen Commercial Banking,” a PYMNTS and FISPAN collaboration.

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO