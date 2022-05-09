Ameris Bank donates $250K to SCRA

Grubhub Says Instant Payments Give Gig Workers Much-Needed Financial Flexibility. The gig economy has become an appealing option for American workers seeking flexible self-employment, but delayed payouts can quickly drive these workers into financial hardship, especially if the delays become a regular occurrence. In this month’s Expanding Payments Choice Playbook, a collaboration with Onbe, PYMNTS talked with Grubhub’s Mrugesh Bavda about how the food aggregator’s instant payments program improves its drivers’ financial freedom and loyalty.
