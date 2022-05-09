Helping the homeless in Springfield: city leaders want your input on how to spend federal money
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield city leaders want to hear from people in the community about how to use federal assistance meant to help people dealing with homelessness.
Members of the Citizens Advisory Committee for Community Development will hold a public hearing about Springfield’s Draft Allocation Plan for the HOME-American Rescue Plan on Tuesday, May 24.More than a shelter: Drury students build innovative cabin for Revive 66 campground
HOME-ARP is a federal program that will help people or families who are homeless or at risk of being homeless. The program is also meant to help people who are running away from domestic violence, and other vulnerable populations. It provides rental assistance, support services, and shelter options.
The Allocation Plan describes how Springfield intends to distribute funds from the program. The city said committee members who put the plan together talked to organizations that work with people experiencing homelessness or who are at risk.‘It’s a godsend’ Sleeping mats made of grocery bags aim to help Springfield’s homeless community
There are several ways you can see the plan and share your thoughts:
- The HOME-ARP Allocation Plan will be available starting the week of May 16 for public review
- Attend the public hearing on Tuesday, May 24 at 6:00 p.m. in the 2nd Floor West Conference Room of the Busch Municipal Building
- Attend or sign up to speak at the June 13, 2022 City Council meeting
