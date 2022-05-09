Heat's Tyler Herro: Questionable once again

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will square off in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday. However, their crucial matchup isn’t the only thing people are talking about. Tyler Herro made waves with his rather interesting postgame outfit. But NBA players making fashion statements isn’t exactly a new phenomenon. But Charles Barkley trying to wear the same outfit will catch your attention.
After winning zero playoff games and dealing with uneven quarterback play over the past four seasons, former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson left for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in March. The Pro Bowler thinks another Chicago sports star should also look for greener pastures: Bulls guard Zach LaVine.
The Golden State Warriors will be without their head coach for Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies as Steve Kerr is entering into COVID-19 protocols. Unfortunately for the Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr won’t be available for Game 4 as they face off against the Memphis Grizzlies. According to a tweet from the Warriors’ public relations folks, it appears as if Kerr will miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols.
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee and is unlikely to play again this postseason, the team said Tuesday. The Grizzlies said Morant is “doubtful for the remainder of the postseason but is expected to make a full recovery.”
Tyler Herro hasn’t had the playoffs that Miami Heat fans were hoping for and that many others were anticipating. Even so, the Heat have gone 7-3 in their 10 playoff games, gentleman-sweeping the Atlanta Hawks with a +60 point differential in Round 1 before going up 3-2 against the Philadelphia 76ers in Round 2.
The Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers will play Game 6 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals playoff series on Thursday. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
LINE: 76ers -2.5; over/under is 207.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Heat lead series 3-2 BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat look to clinch the series over the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the Eastern Conference second round. The Heat beat the 76ers 120-85 in the last meeting. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 23 points, and Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 17 points.
Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
Michel signed a contract with the Dolphins on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The veteran running back will bring depth to a backfield that already includes Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. Michel appeared in 17 games a season ago with the Rams, rushing for 845 yards and four scores while hauling in 21 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown.
Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant was ruled out for Game 4 versus the Golden State Warriors due to right knee soreness, the team announced before the contest, per ESPN's Marc J. Spears. The third-year phenom exited Saturday's loss after Warriors guard Jordan Poole made contact with his knee while...
Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
Houser (3-3) was charged with the loss Wednesday against the Reds after allowing seven runs (three earned) on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts across four innings. Houser was hurt by an error during the opening frame which resulted in four unearned runs coming across, and he also...
