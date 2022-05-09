New surveillance video released of Heritage High School shooting: Sept. 20, 2021

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
The mother of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead in the woods has been charged with his murder, according to prosecutors. Danielle Dauphinais, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on Friday on two murder charges "for purposely causing the death" of her son Elijah Lewis. She and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, 30, were arrested in mid October on charges of witness tampering and child endangerment after they allegedly asked other people to lie to Child Protective Services for them when social workers asked about the boy. Elijah's body was found in a wooded area in Massachusetts two weeks after he was reported missing.
A New York judge has ordered the alleged killer of a high school cheerleader to remain in jail. The 15-year-old suspect, whose name is being withheld by police in Mount Vernon, N.Y., due to her age, faces charges of manslaughter in the first degree and attempted assault in the first degree, according to a news release.
Fayetteville, N.C. — Friends and family gathered Saturday to honor and celebrate the life of 22-year-old Sierra Harper. Harper was shot and killed in Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon. An incident everyone is still processing, and one Sierra Harper's mother Colleen Harper said should never have happened. Her family said...
A woman who allegedly confessed to putting her 2-month-old son's body in the trash after she claimed he died while he was sleeping has been killed. LaDonia Boggs, 39, was allegedly stabbed to death inside of a Washington, D.C. apartment on the 1500 block of Benning Road on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.
The U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday that it is working to protect the ex-girlfriend of Casey Cole White, the capital murder suspect who escaped an Alabama jail last Friday after allegedly receiving help from corrections official Vicky White. The Service said in a statement that Casey Cole White threatened in 2015 to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever got out of prison, saying he also wanted police to kill him.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man captured Friday in a shooting that injured four people at a sports bar two weeks ago is already out on bail after being arrested in the incident, officials said. The shooting happened on April 23 just before 2 a.m. at...
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a North Carolina man in connection with a fatal shooting in broad daylight at a park, authorities said. Rocky Mount police spokesman Ricky Jackson told Nexstar’s WNCN that officers arrested Ronnie Slade, 18, at his residence on Monday, news outlets reported. Slade is being held without bond […]
The Prince William County Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who was unlawfully filming women inside a local business on Mother's Day. An employee at the Black Sheep Restaurant in Manassas found a man recording women under the bathroom stalls with his cellphone around 2:25 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, police said.
A fourth corrections officer charged with murder in the fatal beating of a prison inmate was arrested in Florida on Friday, authorities said. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle identified the officer as Jeremy Godbolt, 29. Godbolt and three other officers were charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated battery on...
Details have been released in a crash involving an overturned garbage truck that killed its Washington DC driver in Maryland Park last week. Checcia Durham, 43, struck a curb and overturned the truck at the intersection of East-West Highway and 44th Place around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
