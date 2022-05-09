ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheswick, PA

Work underway for Allegheny Valley Joint Sewage Authority treatment plant expansion

By Tanisha Thomas
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork is underway on the Allegheny Valley Joint Sewage Authority treatment plant expansion project. The expansion is part of a federally mandated upgrade to control discharges of sewage and stormwater into the Allegheny River. Harmar Township engineer Matthew Pitsch said Hancock Camp Road, a private road that serves the...

Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Crews conduct emergency inspection of Swindell Bridge over Parkway North

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Since the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge, new concerns have been raised about the condition of bridges in the city of Pittsburgh and one bridge in particular: the Swindell Bridge crossing the Parkway North. There are 20 city-owned bridges currently rated in poor condition but the Swindell Bridge may be the worst. On Tuesday PennDOT conducted an emergency safety inspection to determine whether it should be shut down.It's lined with potholes and exposed rebar with a stop sign in the middle urging drivers to proceed carefully. Ask anyone who crosses the Swindell Bridge on a daily basis...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Corbet Street in Tarentum to be transformed by demolition

The heart of Tarentum’s Corbet Street business district will undergo a transformation to create parking spaces in a park-like setting in the middle of town. Borough officials voted to buy a two-story brick building at 215 Corbet, most recently home to J&G Corner Store. The property will be demolished...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Final meeting slated for Greensburg residents to share planning ideas

Greensburg residents have one more opportunity to give input that will help city officials update their 15-year-old comprehensive plan. The city-wide neighborhood workshop is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Hose Co. 2, 137 N. Pennsylvania Ave. During the event attendees will discuss how improving the city’s neighborhoods can help improve Greensburg overall.
GREENSBURG, PA
WTRF

Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state travelers will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting next year

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cemetery Mistake: Who’s buried in my grave?

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A cemetery mix-up left a Fayette County man shocked to find someone else buried in his grave. “This is supposed to be my lot right here. This is where I was supposed to be buried, and Pam right here,” Don Teets told 11 Investigates, pointing to the graves at Normalville Cemetery.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania electric generation costs increasing up to 45% on June 1

Pennsylvania regulators are warning consumers that most utilities will be increasing their prices for electric generation on June 1. Energy supply costs will increase between 6% and 45% across the state for consumers who aren’t under contract with a supplier, according to the state’s Public Utility Commission. Most...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Drivers beware: Long-term ramp closure along Route 28 begins Wednesday

A long-term ramp closure along northbound Route 28 will impact drivers heading to Aspinwall and beyond. Motorists who use the ramp at Delafield Road (Exit 7) will need to find an alternate route to access Aspinwall, Fox Chapel and The Waterworks. The ramp will shut down at 7 a.m. Wednesday...
ASPINWALL, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Downtown Pittsburgh closure frustrates business owners

PITTSBURGH — A major stretch of roadway closed to traffic in downtown Pittsburgh Monday, and business owners and workers told us the construction comes as a shock. “This is going to impact our business and the way we do our business and make money,” said Justin Husband, a cook at Giovanni’s on Sixth Street.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

High-end office opens, pushing for change in South Side

SOUTH SIDE, Pa. — From high-end office space which already has clients moving in to now a nearly 250 unit luxury residential property on South Water Street expected to be completed by 2024, this part of the South Side is clearly transforming, into a space complete with a dog park, playground and a new micro-neighborhood.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland gets grant to buy mobile 911 dispatch units

Five mobile consoles will be purchased this year to serve as a temporary backup system for Westmoreland County 911 emergency dispatch operations, officials said. A $529,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice will pay for the mobile units that will be like the hardware used by dispatchers at the county’s emergency management center on Donohoe Road in Hempfield, Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Scott Stepanovich said.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Burger bash, installation service, book sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.

