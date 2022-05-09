Taylor Walls sitting for Rays Monday

Sure, Gerrit Cole is no longer with the Astros, but his departure from Houston shouldn’t hide the fact that the Pirates got robbed in their 2018 trade. Cole spent two seasons in Houston, finishing in the top-5 in AL Cy Young voting, and leading the league in strikeouts per nine innings. It’s safe to say the Astros got what they traded for.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO