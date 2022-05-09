One Valley team cracks top 10 in latest state poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The latest Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association state poll was released on Monday, and one Valley team cracked the top 10.
Canfield is ranked fourth in Division II, up one spot from a week ago. No other local baseball team ranked in the top 20.
The top 10 in all four divisions is as follows:
Division I
- Archbishop Moeller
- Olentangy
- Mason
- Butler
- Walsh Jesuit
- Perrysburg
- Massillon Jackson
- Centerville
- New Albany
- Lancaster
Division II
- Defiance
- CVCA
- Jackson
- Canfield
- Marlington
- Columbian
- Indian Valley
- Sheridan
- Badin
- Unioto
Division III
- Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
- Eastwood
- Liberty Union
- Zane Trace
- Margaretta
- Ottawa Hills
- Martins Ferry
- Centerburg
- Coldwater
- Portsmouth
Division IV
- Lucasville Valley
- Hopewell-Loudon
- Newark Catholic
- Lincolnview
- Hillsdale
- Berlin Hiland
- St. Henry
- Whiteoak
- Felicity-Franklin
- Toronto
