Rays' Francisco Mejia sitting Monday

The Los Angeles Angels are in the middle of their best season in years, and the strong start was punctuated with a great pitching effort by Reid Detmers on Tuesday night. Detmers threw a no-hitter in the Angels’ 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The southpaw walked just one batter and struck out two as he made history.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO