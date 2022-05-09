Penn students moving out this week; Spruce street closings announced

BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA says the suspension of Blue Line service between the Airport and Bowdoin stations will continue into next week. Service is now expected to resume Wednesday, May 18. It was originally supposed to return Monday, but that was pushed back to this Friday. The MBTA then said a construction tool cart derailed near Airport station earlier this week and those repairs caused this latest delay. Shuttle bus and ferries will still be provided as alternatives. “The MBTA apologizes for the need to extend this diversion, and for the inconvenience experienced by riders during this service suspension,” the agency said in a statement Thursday. “The MBTA knows how frustrating any service interruption is for riders, including unscheduled extensions in shuttle bus diversions, and work crews are actively working as quickly and safely as possible to get the work done. The MBTA continues to express its appreciation of riders’ patience as this important Blue Line work is completed correctly.”

