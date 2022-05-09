Penn students moving out this week; Spruce street closings announced

Temple University has paid $3.95 million to purchase 2000 N. Broad St., an historic building on its campus that had been used for years to house a fraternity, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The 14,545-square-foot building was sold by Temple 2000 GHA LLC, an affiliate of Greek Housing Alliance of...
This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia. They are now on her staff, running classrooms of their own. But West Philadelphia High School Principal Marla Travis still refers to four of her teachers – Jean-Claude Forte, Yaseemah Foster, Robert Green, and Brittney Smith – as “my children.”
BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA says the suspension of Blue Line service between the Airport and Bowdoin stations will continue into next week. Service is now expected to resume Wednesday, May 18.
It was originally supposed to return Monday, but that was pushed back to this Friday. The MBTA then said a construction tool cart derailed near Airport station earlier this week and those repairs caused this latest delay.
Shuttle bus and ferries will still be provided as alternatives.
“The MBTA apologizes for the need to extend this diversion, and for the inconvenience experienced by riders during this service suspension,” the agency said in a statement Thursday.
“The MBTA knows how frustrating any service interruption is for riders, including unscheduled extensions in shuttle bus diversions, and work crews are actively working as quickly and safely as possible to get the work done. The MBTA continues to express its appreciation of riders’ patience as this important Blue Line work is completed correctly.”
Mount Moriah Cemetery and Arboretum.Image via Mount Moriah Cemetery Facebook page. Remains uncovered in 2016 from the 18th century First Baptist Church cemetery at 218 Arch Street in Philadelphia will be reburied in September 2023 at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Yeadon.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If your car is in the way of a Philadelphia street cleaner, you’re going to pay. The Philadelphia Parking Authority says it’s no longer issuing warnings, and some drivers have found this out the hard way.
Here is where the Streets Department trains drivers on the broom trucks, but it’s citizens who appear to be in need of additional information. That’s after the PPA issued more than 1,500 tickets to drivers who didn’t move cars for scheduled street sweeping on Monday.
Today @PhilaParking is enforcing parking restrictions for phase 2 of the mechanical street sweeping pilot program in portions...
Comments / 0