ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Penn students moving out this week; Spruce street closings announced

By theotherYoder
westphillylocal.com
 2 days ago

Penn students will be moving out of their dorms this week, as the Spring semester comes to an end at the university....

www.westphillylocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

MBTA Extends Blue Line Suspension Between Airport And Bowdoin Stations Into Next Week

BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA says the suspension of Blue Line service between the Airport and Bowdoin stations will continue into next week. Service is now expected to resume Wednesday, May 18. It was originally supposed to return Monday, but that was pushed back to this Friday. The MBTA then said a construction tool cart derailed near Airport station earlier this week and those repairs caused this latest delay. Shuttle bus and ferries will still be provided as alternatives. “The MBTA apologizes for the need to extend this diversion, and for the inconvenience experienced by riders during this service suspension,” the agency said in a statement Thursday. “The MBTA knows how frustrating any service interruption is for riders, including unscheduled extensions in shuttle bus diversions, and work crews are actively working as quickly and safely as possible to get the work done. The MBTA continues to express its appreciation of riders’ patience as this important Blue Line work is completed correctly.”
BOWDOIN, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Penn, PA
Education
City
Penn, PA
CBS Philly

PPA Begins Enforcing Parking Restrictions For Phase 2 of Mechanical Street Sweeping Pilot Program: ‘It’s Like A Trap’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If your car is in the way of a Philadelphia street cleaner, you’re going to pay. The Philadelphia Parking Authority says it’s no longer issuing warnings, and some drivers have found this out the hard way. Here is where the Streets Department trains drivers on the broom trucks, but it’s citizens who appear to be in need of additional information. That’s after the PPA issued more than 1,500 tickets to drivers who didn’t move cars for scheduled street sweeping on Monday. Today @PhilaParking is enforcing parking restrictions for phase 2 of the mechanical street sweeping pilot program in portions...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy