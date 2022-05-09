ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Lake Taylor High, Middle schools went on lockdown after reports of a weapon on campus

13newsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents came rushing to the Norfolk schools...

www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Central High School woods, drafting students’ work recognized

Central High School woods and drafting students joined industrial technology students from across Kansas at the Western Kansas Technology Fair at Fort Hays State University. Students participated in competitions and received awards. Michael Hair, drafting teacher, and Mike Kilgore, woodworking teacher, received the Outstanding Technology Program award. Drafting students recognized...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Norfolk, VA
Education
City
Norfolk, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Schools#Highschool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
13News Now

Man arrives at Suffolk hospital with gunshot wound

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man took himself to the hospital after a shooting in Suffolk Monday night. According to the Suffolk Police Dept., the 911 center received a call for shots fired in the 200 block of Jackson Street just before 9:30 p.m. Responding officers found several shell casings...
SUFFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy